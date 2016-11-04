27°
News

Fish catch points to 'folly' of bans

Peter Gardiner | 4th Nov 2016 6:43 AM
DEVASTATED: Commercial fishing at Noosa North Shore earlier this year.
DEVASTATED: Commercial fishing at Noosa North Shore earlier this year.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A PUSH for the State Government to restrict commercial fishing is destroying the livelihoods of fishing families.

That is according to the Queensland Seafood Industry Association's (QSIA) president Keith Harris who points to a northern net fishing ban which he claims has backfired on recreational anglers.

Locally it is the Noosa Council which is leading the lobbying of the fisheries management review process.

Mr Harris said the 12 months without netting in the Fitzroy River has netted the "worst Rockhampton Barra Bounty result in years”.

The "Rocky Barra Bounty” is a large fishing contest which wrapped up on October 23.

"A handful of expert anglers lobbied Rocky MP Bill Byrne for a net-fishing ban and got their way, with promises of more and bigger barra in the Fitzroy system,” Mr Harris said.

He said this was a denial of access to the public's right to their seafood.

"Instead of more and bigger barra, competitors caught fewer and smaller barra,” he said.

"The lobbyists responsible for destroying local seafood industry jobs and denying local fish to local residents should publicly apologise,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said before the recent federal election the Labor candidate for Wide Bay, Lucy Stanton, promised to bans nets in Great Sandy Strait and the Noosa and Mary rivers.

He said there were "not too much left in the coffers” for state buy-outs after the Rockhampton, Mackay and Cairns commercial licence purchases.

Mr Harris said Moreton Bay was the next target for net-free zone, but "the Great Sandy marine park, it's in their eyes as well for a rezoning”.

Noosa councillor Frank Pardon said Mr Harris was entitled to his say about northern fish stocks, but that's not what he had heard.

"The word that I've had from local fishers up there, the Fitzroy is bouncing back pretty good, but that's street talk.

"The boys reckon there's a few barra getting around up there now - an improvement.”

He said the net ban had been in place for a very short time and the fish needed "a couple of years to come back”.

Claims of a haul of four tonnes of dart from Noosa North Shore by visiting commercial fishermen in recent weeks has again stirred up net-ban campaigner Councillor Frank Pardon.

"According to people in the know they (the commercial fishers) have taken about four tonne of dart off the Noosa North Shore,” he said.

Cr Pardon said he saw the fishers here on Thursday last week buying fuel "with two trucks and two net boats getting towed behind”.

"They actually targeted a school of tailor but took the dart instead,” he said.

"These fishers were paid approximately $100,000 to get out of the Bribie passage, to not fish that passage.

"But their licences weren't cancelled so they can come up here and pillage the Noosa North Shore and go back home,” Cr Pardon said.

He said the council's main concern, as it looks to restrict commercial takes there and in the river, was not with the taking of mullet which was "a very fast breeder and seems to be sustainable”, but with the by-catch like dart being taken on the North Shore.

"Our interest is in protecting the whiting, bream, flathead, dart and tailor. The government's own figures show those catches are decreasing,” Cr Pardon said.

"What I would say to the professionals, if you want to do the mullet, maybe we'll get to a point where they can get the mullet for a couple of months a year.”

He said as it stands, the netters' ability to clear out gutters "whenever the weather allows on the Noosa North Shore is just rubbish and it's got to stop”.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fish catch points to 'folly' of bans

Fish catch points to 'folly' of bans

Fish net fight over catch levels

Noosa town plan supports new hospices

News

Noosa Plan includes rules to ensure hospices coexist peacefully

Maths quirk sees David an author

St Andrew's Anglican College maths teacher David Rudkin.

A calculating tale of magic

Returned soldier and returned Smart Pup bond

HELPING PAWS: Smart Pups' Janelle, veteran David MacGregor and his wife Ann, Noosa Vietnam Veterans Association's Bruce Wilson and Penny the assistance dog.

Local veteran can begin developing a special bond with Penny

Local Partners

Fish catch points to 'folly' of bans

Fish net fight over catch levels

Nightmare on Rene Street

TRAGEDY: Floral tributes surround the scene of last week's fatal crash on Rene St, Noosaville.

Should something be done to slow vehicles travelling on Rene St?

Acclaimed guitarists come together on one stage

Andrew Veivers.

Any music lover will appreciate the Acoustic Guitar Spectacular.

Actress Libby Munro stars in landmark Aussie film

Libby Munro stars in the single shot film titled EIGHT.

Queenslander Libby Munro stars in film featured at special screening

Tree planting continues community tradition

HONOURED: Ann and Jeff Ross, from Hive Haven.

The Kirbys Road Environmental Reserve tree planting is on again.

Acclaimed guitarists come together on one stage

Acclaimed guitarists come together on one stage

Three internationally recognised acoustic guitarists from across the globe will join forces to weave memorable musical magic at a special concert performance.

Actress Libby Munro stars in landmark Aussie film

Libby Munro stars in the single shot film titled EIGHT.

Queenslander Libby Munro stars in film featured at special screening

North Solitary Islands a haven for anemones, clown fish

COLOURFUL COMPANY: Anemone and clownfish, North Solitary Islands.

Divers rarely head to remote North Solitary Islands, off Wooli.

Gig guide: Plan your big weekend of live entertainment

HEADLINERS: The Living End will be performing at the Originals Music Festival at Coolum.

Here's the easy way to plan your weekend of music.

Ziggy played guitar ... and travelled the world

COAST KID: Ziggy Alberts will return home to the Sunshine Coast for his latest tour in November.

Muso Ziggy Alberts is back on Coast soil for tour.

The Reluctant Dragon boasts characters galore

PLENTY OF CHARACTERS: Some of The Indee's (other) village people.

The Reluctant Dragon at The Indee is great family fare.

Surf report: Mixed bag of swell is set to continue

Wave of the day at Coolum.

Check out our surf report for where to catch the waves this weekend.

The Perfect Family Home

287 Main Road, Kuluin 4558

House 3 1 2 Auction 12...

Have you been looking for a great value home with room for the kids and the family pet? Then this is the one. This solidly built, low-set brick home offers the...

Style and Sophistication in Prestigious Buderim

1/38 Danielle Place, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction Unless...

Nestled quietly at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac this spacious and accommodating home is welcoming and appeals to all. Perfectly positioned to capture natural...

Contemporary Buderim Home on over 1500m2

16 Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 3 $899,000

If you are looking for privacy and seclusion on top of Buderim, then look no further than this stylish home exploding with charisma and a touch of country charm.

Best Waterfront in Maroochydore!

26 Tepequar Drive, Maroochydore 4558

House 5 3 2 Auction 5 November...

Position is everything with Waterfront properties, and this one does not disappoint. Boasting a large north facing 735m2 block, with approximately 20m of frontage...

&quot;Mons Station&quot; - A Private Sanctuary of Space and Style...

81 Sawreys Road, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 2 $790,000

This is one of those rare properties that feels miles away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, yet is incredibly convenient to shopping, great schools and...

Unprecedented Opportunity - Spectacular Buderim Acreage

47A Orme Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 3 Auction

With a huge entertaining deck, tennis court, pool, rolling lawns, rainforest walks and superb North-East facing ocean views to Noosa Heads taking in Mt. Coolum...

Cottman Cottage

18 Cottman Street, Buderim 4556

House 3 1 1 Auction

Authentic and original Buderim home with the big views you can afford. Encompassing all the lifestyle benefits of living 'on top' and endless possibilities to...

Complete with a forest view!

11 Red Cedar Street, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 Offers around...

** Open Thursday 5-5.30pm and Saturday 10-10.30am ** With great street appeal and positioned across from a forest, this Sippy Downs residence will be hard to...

Final Top Floor Unit Remaining! Developer Considering All Offers!

15/21-23 Mahia Terrace, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 3 2 1 Submit Offers

Unit 15 is the perfect penthouse alternative, It is the last remaining top floor apartment and boasts a balcony that directly faces the ocean and Moffat Headland.

LARGE Blockâ¦Quality Location!

3 117 Windsor Road, Burnside 4560

Residential Land 0 0 $215,000

If you have been dreaming about building your own home but are struggling to find a decent sized block at the right priceâ¦look no further; located in a lush...

AGM looms for troubled golf course owner

Making a stand for Peregian Springs community - more than 500 people demand the local golf club be saved from further development.

New operator looms for troubled golf course

We had to act on Alex Forest high-density bid, says church

Alexandra Park Conference Centre is the subject of a development application to build 338 units.

Uniting Church said it acted to secure its development rights

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Bridge means Coast's new city open to public

LINKING UP: Arie Evans, 2, is keen to get the first ride over the new Aura Boulevard Bridge at Caloundra South.

Welcome: bridge opens to Aura

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!