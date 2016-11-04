Fish catch points to 'folly' of bans

A PUSH for the State Government to restrict commercial fishing is destroying the livelihoods of fishing families.

That is according to the Queensland Seafood Industry Association's (QSIA) president Keith Harris who points to a northern net fishing ban which he claims has backfired on recreational anglers.

Locally it is the Noosa Council which is leading the lobbying of the fisheries management review process.

Mr Harris said the 12 months without netting in the Fitzroy River has netted the "worst Rockhampton Barra Bounty result in years”.

The "Rocky Barra Bounty” is a large fishing contest which wrapped up on October 23.

"A handful of expert anglers lobbied Rocky MP Bill Byrne for a net-fishing ban and got their way, with promises of more and bigger barra in the Fitzroy system,” Mr Harris said.

He said this was a denial of access to the public's right to their seafood.

"Instead of more and bigger barra, competitors caught fewer and smaller barra,” he said.

"The lobbyists responsible for destroying local seafood industry jobs and denying local fish to local residents should publicly apologise,” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said before the recent federal election the Labor candidate for Wide Bay, Lucy Stanton, promised to bans nets in Great Sandy Strait and the Noosa and Mary rivers.

He said there were "not too much left in the coffers” for state buy-outs after the Rockhampton, Mackay and Cairns commercial licence purchases.

Mr Harris said Moreton Bay was the next target for net-free zone, but "the Great Sandy marine park, it's in their eyes as well for a rezoning”.

Noosa councillor Frank Pardon said Mr Harris was entitled to his say about northern fish stocks, but that's not what he had heard.

"The word that I've had from local fishers up there, the Fitzroy is bouncing back pretty good, but that's street talk.

"The boys reckon there's a few barra getting around up there now - an improvement.”

He said the net ban had been in place for a very short time and the fish needed "a couple of years to come back”.

Claims of a haul of four tonnes of dart from Noosa North Shore by visiting commercial fishermen in recent weeks has again stirred up net-ban campaigner Councillor Frank Pardon.

"According to people in the know they (the commercial fishers) have taken about four tonne of dart off the Noosa North Shore,” he said.

Cr Pardon said he saw the fishers here on Thursday last week buying fuel "with two trucks and two net boats getting towed behind”.

"They actually targeted a school of tailor but took the dart instead,” he said.

"These fishers were paid approximately $100,000 to get out of the Bribie passage, to not fish that passage.

"But their licences weren't cancelled so they can come up here and pillage the Noosa North Shore and go back home,” Cr Pardon said.

He said the council's main concern, as it looks to restrict commercial takes there and in the river, was not with the taking of mullet which was "a very fast breeder and seems to be sustainable”, but with the by-catch like dart being taken on the North Shore.

"Our interest is in protecting the whiting, bream, flathead, dart and tailor. The government's own figures show those catches are decreasing,” Cr Pardon said.

"What I would say to the professionals, if you want to do the mullet, maybe we'll get to a point where they can get the mullet for a couple of months a year.”

He said as it stands, the netters' ability to clear out gutters "whenever the weather allows on the Noosa North Shore is just rubbish and it's got to stop”.