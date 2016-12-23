Flood of funding to aid response

FLOOD gauges and river height stations at Cooroy, Pomona and Kin Kin worth $165,500 are to be installed to help reduce the impact of flooding.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said joint commonwealth-state funding worth $249,596 will assist Noosa communities to build resilience to natural disasters.

"The funding will be used to provide more information about flood events and enable better planning to mitigate flooding,” Mr O'Brien said.

He said as well $83,669 will be provided to the Noosa Council study of the Six Mile Creek watercourse and flood plain to enable more comprehensive planning for disaster management planning.

Mayor Tony Wellington said the council would commission a more comprehensive study with the additional funding.

"This will vastly improve our understanding of the Six Mile Creek catchment, guide future planning and land use decisions, and help us better predict and manage flooding,” he said.

The monitoring system will feed real-time data to Noosa's Local Disaster Coordination Centre during emergencies, as well as provide information for the study.

"Combined, these projects will help us better understand the behaviour, extent, velocity and depth of flood water in various parts of the Six Mile Creek catchment,” the Mayor said.

Council's project manager Adam Britton said the additional funding would also allow council to fill gaps in flood data for the catchment, which takes in areas of Cooroy, Pomona, Cooran, Kin Kin, Pinbarren down to lake Lake Macdonald.