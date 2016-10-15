Flourishes of princely excess

NOOSA garden lovers are to be taken into the classic landscape escape of Germany's English ornamental park at Worlitz by an Oxford lecturer and garden historian.

On Saturday, October 22, at 4pm, chartered horticulturist Steven Desmond will give his insights into this amazing living labyrinth to members of the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society Noosa.

The gardens were created for Prince Franz of Anhalt- Dessau, who was the absolute ruler of a small province in rural Germany in the second half of the 18th century.

ADFAS Noosa's Jane Tillson said Prince Franz set out to "mould his little world into a model state exemplifying liberal and progressive attitudes”.

"He admired the work of the great English landscape gardeners and set about to create an inner sanctum for this new world,” she said.

Jane said the the beautiful park was laid out around a series of natural lakes, with a Palladian villa looking out over the grounds.

"There are numerous bridges, seats, grottoes, temples, orchards and even an artificial volcano,” Jane said.

She said Steven began his career as a professional gardener, lectured for 15years in colleges of horticulture, and now specialised in the historic gardens of Britain and Europe.

Jane said ADFAS Australia was modelled on the successful UK arts appreciation organisation and the Noosa branch held monthly Saturday afternoon lectures for members and guests at St Mary's Church in Tewantin.

Visitors are welcome. A $25 entry fee on the door applies.

For further information, phone 54482394.