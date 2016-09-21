Frances' art earns exhibition

CREATIVE SKILL: Teacher Terri-Anne Harris is proud of student Frances Anschutz for her art works that will be on show at Cooroy Butter Factory.

A LOCAL student will proudly display her works of art at her own exhibition at the Cooroy Butter Factory.

Noosaville State School Year 5 student Frances Anschutz will present works at a solo exhibition from September 30 to October 11.

Frances's mother Judith Ahern said her daughter, who is autistic, uses drawing, colour and sculpting to express herself and make sense of the world around her.

"Her speech is limited, but she's very visual,” Ms Ahern said.

"It's a way for her to communicate with us and tell us what she sees and how she feels,” she said.

Teacher Terri-Anne Harris said Frances enjoyed recreating scenes and characters from AA Milne's Winnie the Pooh.

"Frances finds her current inspiration in the world of the imaginary friends from the classic storybook Winnie the Pooh,” Ms Harris said.

"Many of her art pieces reflect the vibrant colours and simple joy of childhood aligned to the imaginative story,” she said.

"She has a real talent. She loves the colour, and she loves the movement from drawing.”

Frances and her parents thanked Bunnings, OfficeWorks, Tewantin Noosa RSL, Men's Shed Noosa, Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club in helping Frances present her exhibition.

The free exhibition will open at 6pm, September 30 at the Cooroy Butter Factory.

Ms Ahern said she has always helped to foster her daughter's creative side and believes art is one of the best kinds of self-expression.

"Art is an incredibly powerful tool. We can all use it to communicate,” she said.