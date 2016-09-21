22°
News

Frances' art earns exhibition

Amber Macpherson | 21st Sep 2016 7:00 AM
CREATIVE SKILL: Teacher Terri-Anne Harris is proud of student Frances Anschutz for her art works that will be on show at Cooroy Butter Factory.
CREATIVE SKILL: Teacher Terri-Anne Harris is proud of student Frances Anschutz for her art works that will be on show at Cooroy Butter Factory. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A LOCAL student will proudly display her works of art at her own exhibition at the Cooroy Butter Factory.

Noosaville State School Year 5 student Frances Anschutz will present works at a solo exhibition from September 30 to October 11.

Frances's mother Judith Ahern said her daughter, who is autistic, uses drawing, colour and sculpting to express herself and make sense of the world around her.

"Her speech is limited, but she's very visual,” Ms Ahern said.

"It's a way for her to communicate with us and tell us what she sees and how she feels,” she said.

Teacher Terri-Anne Harris said Frances enjoyed recreating scenes and characters from AA Milne's Winnie the Pooh.

"Frances finds her current inspiration in the world of the imaginary friends from the classic storybook Winnie the Pooh,” Ms Harris said.

"Many of her art pieces reflect the vibrant colours and simple joy of childhood aligned to the imaginative story,” she said.

"She has a real talent. She loves the colour, and she loves the movement from drawing.”

Frances and her parents thanked Bunnings, OfficeWorks, Tewantin Noosa RSL, Men's Shed Noosa, Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club in helping Frances present her exhibition.

The free exhibition will open at 6pm, September 30 at the Cooroy Butter Factory.

Ms Ahern said she has always helped to foster her daughter's creative side and believes art is one of the best kinds of self-expression.

"Art is an incredibly powerful tool. We can all use it to communicate,” she said.

Noosa News

Topics:  art, cooroy butter factory, exhibition, noosaville state school

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Frances' art earns exhibition

Frances' art earns exhibition

A local student will proudly display her works of art at her own exhibition at the Cooroy Butter Factory.

Councillor fired up for fish bans

CAUGHT UP: This turle is battling under the weight of netted mullet.

Noosa Council stand on fishing

TV show drives home allure

Queensland Weekender's Liz Cantor, show producer Eloise Clare and camera man Jed Smith during the Cooran shoot at The Dales.

Noosa hinterland set to shine on TV

Unreal: Sunshine Beach gem kicks off new TV series

Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Luxury Sunshin Beach home in spotlight

Local Partners

Frances' art earns exhibition

A local student will proudly display her works of art at her own exhibition at the Cooroy Butter Factory.

Eumundi makes ivory stand

FOUL TRADE: A firefighter controls the flames as 15 tons of elephant tusks are set on fire during an anti-poaching ceremony at Nairobi National Park.

Eumundi ivory trade protest

Councillor fired up for fish bans

CAUGHT UP: This turle is battling under the weight of netted mullet.

Noosa Council stand on fishing

TV show drives home allure

Queensland Weekender's Liz Cantor, show producer Eloise Clare and camera man Jed Smith during the Cooran shoot at The Dales.

Noosa hinterland set to shine on TV

Unreal: Sunshine Beach gem kicks off new TV series

Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Luxury Sunshin Beach home in spotlight

Big Day Out fun for all

GOOD TIMES: Pat Frost caught up with her friend Charles Tulloch at the ARCare Big Day Out.

IT WAS a Big Day Out for about 29 Arcare residents

A bid to die with dignity

MP Peter Wellington talks at the Subcontractors meeting in Nambour. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Move for dying with dignity

NBA legend set to shoot into Noosa

Derek Fisher takes a shot during his playing days.

NBA great in Noosa

Gearing up for festival of sun, surf and soul

Around 600 volunteers met to gear up for the 10th Caloundra Music Festival. This is a far cry from the small gathering that met around a couch before the inaugural festival.

Caloundra Music Festival gears up for its 10th anniversary

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

ANGELINA Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Gearing up for festival of sun, surf and soul

Around 600 volunteers met to gear up for the 10th Caloundra Music Festival. This is a far cry from the small gathering that met around a couch before the inaugural festival.

Caloundra Music Festival gears up for its 10th anniversary

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

Sophie Turner not prepared for Game of Thrones to end

Sophie Turner admits she doesn't know what to do with her life

Jim Carrey hit with lawsuit over girlfriend's death

Jim Carrey

Carrey accused of giving girlfriend drugs she overdosed on

Relax on your balcony enjoying views to Noosa!

1202/14 Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 3 $649,000

If you appreciate style and quality you will be wowed by this property from the moment you enter. Your gaze will automatically be drawn to the breathtaking views...

Panoramic waterfront; Prestige Quality

8 Point Court, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 Auction 22 October...

Tucked away in an exclusive court within the very popular Brightwater Estate, this architect designed home offers an enviable waterfront lifestyle which boasts...

Buderim Mountain Acreage

47 Orme Road, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 2 Tender

Spectacular North facing ocean views to Mudjimba Island, and beyond flood into virtually every room. Acclaimed Noosa architect Ken Robinson has not only optimised...

House &quot;On Top&quot; Alternative with Views

1/7A Barnes Drive, Buderim 4556

3 2 2 Auction

Are you looking for a funky duplex? This property offers something a bit different, with high ceilings and a very open, spacious feeling. Enjoy entertaining in...

EXCEPTIONAL VALUE!!! OCEAN VIEW, TENNIS COURT, HEATED POOL, QUIET CUL-DE-SAC!! IT&#39;S A &#39;MUST SEE&#39;!!

9 Aquila Court, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 4 3 $760,000+

** Open Saturday 11-11.30am ** AMAZING PROPERTY!! Located in an enclave of prestige homes, offering magnificent views of the Bli Bli Valley out to the ocean, only...

Rare find in prime, elevated spot, metres to the beachfront

125 Lowanna Drive, Buddina 4575

House 4 2 2 $950,000

- Extend upwards and outwards to capitalise on the fantastic ocean views without the oceanfront price tag! - Renovate, rent or reside in this home, and wait...

Recent price reduction

4 Almaden Lane, Maroochydore 4558

House 3 2 2 $595,000

This contemporary home in the desirable Sunshine Cove estate in Maroochydore, offers the ultimate easy care lifestyle in the heart of Maroochydore within walking...

A private Castle in Alex

7 Yakola Parade, Alexandra Headland 4572

House 7 4 3 Price Upon...

It is not often an address of this prestige comes to market. 7 Yakola Parade, Alexandra Headland has everything you would expect from a multi level home...

First Time Offered - The Perfect Affordable Lakefront Family Home.

37 Oak Grove Way, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 $669,000...

Few houses enjoy such a privileged position, fewer are located in one of the most tightly held and sought after streets in Sippy Downs and even fewer are this...

Great Dual Living Opportunity!!

92 Suncoast Beach Drive, Mount Coolum 4573

House 4 2 Contact Agent

With no exception 92 Suncoast Beach Drive is positioned in one of the most beautiful tree lined settings. Across the road from the stunning greens of the Mount...

Record-breaking sale marks priciest home in regional Qld

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

What price would you pay for paradise?

Unreal: Sunshine Beach gem kicks off new TV series

Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Luxury Sunshin Beach home in spotlight

One of Coast's most beautiful homes stars in new TV show

STAR: Glen and Deb Watson's Sunshine Beach home Azure will feature on the TV series Unreal Estate. Supplied by Channel 9.

Sunshine Beach home Azure features in Unreal Estates' first episode

A Donnybrook highway: potential solution to the Bruce?

John Aitken and Dave Ritson (right) look at the "Donnybrook Highway”.

The Donnybrook Highway would cost the same as Bruce upgrade.

Meet the man who fights to save our history

PRESERVING HISTORY: Architect Roger Todd, pictured at Caloundra Lighthouse, is an advocate for saving the region's post-war

Architect is fighting to keep iconic beach shacks

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction