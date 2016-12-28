29°
News

Fraser howl of concern

Peter Gardiner | 27th Dec 2016 11:41 AM
FRASER CONCERNS: A dingo on the beach at Fraser Island needs its own protections.
FRASER CONCERNS: A dingo on the beach at Fraser Island needs its own protections. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Christmas break on Fraser Island is a real killer for the native dog population, according to the Save Fraser Island Dingoes lobby group.

SFID spokeswoman Cheryl Bryant the dingoes will again be under siege after the of the holiday hordes.

"Unfortunately two animals have already been destroyed this year for 'threatening' behaviour, the most recent on the 26th November.” she said.

"Incident reports indicate this animal, a juvenile female with pups, was being fed and encouraged by visitors, even to the point of attempting to pat her ... also children where left unsupervised.”

Ms Bryant said this is a recipe for disaster and as a result the animal would be confused and continue to seek out people for food, especially a young, inexperienced female trying to feed her pups.

"Numerous warnings were issued but only eight (dingo feeding) infringement notices. Compliance must be enforced to discourage this activity,” she said.

"Regardless if these pups manage to survive, the family unit has been destroyed, without parental guidance.”

She feared the pups may then a "threat” as they mature by seeking out the easiest food supply at camp sites.

"According to Queensland Parks and Wildlife the highest number of high-risk dingo interactions on Fraser Island were recorded over the past year,” she said.

"This would suggest that current resources are inadequate and management strategies again need review.

"It is imperative that in depth studies of animals, such as this female, be undertaken to find an alternative to euthanasia. It is not the solution and only perpetuates the problem.”

SFID wants visitors to take time to read and understand the dingo safety rules and recommends that children under 14 camp within fenced areas.

Don't encourage or feed animals.

Don't harass the animals.

Respect their territory and observe from a distance.

"If anyone witnesses an attempt to harm or interfere with an animal, such as a deliberate vehicle strike, it is important that it is reported, the authorities can't act if people don't come forward,” she said

If fortunate to sight an animal be mindful of your actions and don't be responsible for a dingo death.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Santas cruise through on their revved up reindeers

Santas cruise through on their revved up reindeers

SANTA'S mode of transport wasn't just a sleigh lead by reindeer this year.

Noosa's big year in review

FRESH APPROACH: Peter Kuruvita brought the tastes of his new SBS show to a dinner function at the Noosa Beach House in November.

New to Noosa 2016

Service with smiles at new Noosa KFC

CALL IN: Holly Atkinson, manager Jodi Alabaster, Lauren Watts, Bonny Ahuja and Danni Haynes are excited that the new KFC store is open.

New food outlet open

RACQ shames local highway

BAD STRETCH: A multi-vehicle crash in the south-bound lane of the Bruce Highway between Eumundi and Cooroy turnoff.

Still a horror road

Local Partners

Santas cruise through on their revved up reindeers

SANTA'S mode of transport wasn't just a sleigh lead by reindeer this year.

Green backlash to aged care bid

NO THANKS: Friends of Lake Weyba president Anita Brake is against a proposed aged care facility near the Noosa Civic.

Noosa objections to aged care site

Mooloolaba gears up for huge New Year's Eve

SPECTACULAR: The New Year's Eve fireworks have long been a family favourite at Mooloolaba.

BIG night planned at holiday hotspot

Winnie The Pooh and Singin' In The Rain combo a treat

Evie Hobson plays Winnie in Winnie The Pooh Kids.

Winnie The Pooh meets Singin' In The Rain for delightful event.

Beach Buskers ready to fill Mooloolaba with music

Beach Buskers are coming to Mooloolaba.

Mooloolaba will come alive to the sounds of buskers in January.

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

As the end of the worst year every for celebrity survival looms, we look at who somehow survived and who we want to keep.

Mooloolaba gears up for huge New Year's Eve

SPECTACULAR: The New Year's Eve fireworks have long been a family favourite at Mooloolaba.

BIG night planned at holiday hotspot

Winnie The Pooh and Singin' In The Rain combo a treat

Evie Hobson plays Winnie in Winnie The Pooh Kids.

Winnie The Pooh meets Singin' In The Rain for delightful event.

Beach Buskers ready to fill Mooloolaba with music

Beach Buskers are coming to Mooloolaba.

Mooloolaba will come alive to the sounds of buskers in January.

'Straya: Hawke sings Waltzing Matilda at Woodford

Former PM Bob Hawk sings Waltzing Matilda to a surprised audience of thousands on Woodford Folk Festival's opening night.

Bob Hawke gets on stage to sing at Woodford Folk Fest opening night

Star Wars fan pays tribute to Carrie Fisher

Actress Carrie Fisher at an October 2016 screening of a Bright Lights, in which she appeared with her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Actor pioneered action movie heroine roles

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher

"I'm very sane about how crazy I am."

The Pinnacle of Sophistication and Beachside Luxury

1202/61-65 Sixth Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 4 3 3 Offers over...

When only the best and biggest will do, this sprawling beachside residence epitomises executive living in the vibrant heart of the Sunshine Coast. From the top of...

Classic Buderim Acreage with a New Twist

29-35 Jorl Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 4 Auction

This is a modern, classic residence set on an acre and a half of beautifully level land in the prestigious educational precinct of Buderim. High ceilings and...

Ocean Views - Seaforth Apartments

337/9 Wirraway Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 3 2 $529,000

Watch the cruise liners sail past on their majestic voyages up the east coast from your front balcony, whilst you kick back and relax soaking up the gentle sea...

Entry Level Gold!

1/4 Kenewin Avenue, Maroochydore 4558

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

So very central you can walk virtually everywhere, and in a complex of only two; this townhouse is a sterling investment or a golden opportunity for first home...

Large Block with Quality 4 Bedroom Home in Cutters Ridge Estate.

22 Kay Avenue, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

** Open Saturday 31 December 2016 10.00am ** This quality built Metricon' home, at only 3 years old, is pure perfection!!! With every detail of the property...

Room for a Boat and Caravan

3 Forest Pines Boulevard, Forest Glen 4556

House 4 2 2 $580,000

Perfect for the Summer months, this single-level family sized sanctuary is set on a large level allotment (approx. 770sqm) with a quiet suburban feel, conveniently...

WATERFRONT WONDERLAND – AN APARTMENT YOU WOULD BE PROUD TO CALL HOME!

47/7 Grand Parade, Kawana Waters 4575

Unit 3 2 2 MID $700,000

St. Kitts is fast becoming the ‘go to‘ block of apartments on Kawana Island! With over 65% being owner occupied, and the remaining ones on permanent lease, and...

SPECTACULAR CANAL VIEWS

11 Shorehaven Drive, Noosaville 4566

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enter this well maintained and presented property and you are immediately met with fresh open living spaces and an expansive view of 2 reaches of the Noosa Waters...

Karmasea â Lifestyle, Location, Luxury!

25/16 Okinja Road, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 2 Offers Over...

Located in the stylish Karmasea complex in Alexandra Headland with delightful views over lush green Nelson Park and its glorious duck-filled lagoons, plus ocean...

STYLISH EXECUTIVE LIVING ASSURED

8/41 Mahogany Drive, Pelican Waters 4551

House 5 3 3 CONTACT AGENT

- Luxury living in an elite gated estate that is pet friendly - A kitchen that would be sure to please the fussiest of chefs - Several spacious open plan living...

$9.3 million Noosa holiday home a 2016 record

FOR SALE: Pat Rafter's property at Seaview Tce, Sunshine Beach.

High-profile Noosa agent reflects on year of celebrity real estate

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Top 10 Aussie restaurant still on Coast property market menu

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Popular Mooloolaba restaurant still searching for next owners

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!