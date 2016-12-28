Fraser howl of concern

FRASER CONCERNS: A dingo on the beach at Fraser Island needs its own protections.

THE Christmas break on Fraser Island is a real killer for the native dog population, according to the Save Fraser Island Dingoes lobby group.

SFID spokeswoman Cheryl Bryant the dingoes will again be under siege after the of the holiday hordes.

"Unfortunately two animals have already been destroyed this year for 'threatening' behaviour, the most recent on the 26th November.” she said.

"Incident reports indicate this animal, a juvenile female with pups, was being fed and encouraged by visitors, even to the point of attempting to pat her ... also children where left unsupervised.”

Ms Bryant said this is a recipe for disaster and as a result the animal would be confused and continue to seek out people for food, especially a young, inexperienced female trying to feed her pups.

"Numerous warnings were issued but only eight (dingo feeding) infringement notices. Compliance must be enforced to discourage this activity,” she said.

"Regardless if these pups manage to survive, the family unit has been destroyed, without parental guidance.”

She feared the pups may then a "threat” as they mature by seeking out the easiest food supply at camp sites.

"According to Queensland Parks and Wildlife the highest number of high-risk dingo interactions on Fraser Island were recorded over the past year,” she said.

"This would suggest that current resources are inadequate and management strategies again need review.

"It is imperative that in depth studies of animals, such as this female, be undertaken to find an alternative to euthanasia. It is not the solution and only perpetuates the problem.”

SFID wants visitors to take time to read and understand the dingo safety rules and recommends that children under 14 camp within fenced areas.

Don't encourage or feed animals.

Don't harass the animals.

Respect their territory and observe from a distance.

"If anyone witnesses an attempt to harm or interfere with an animal, such as a deliberate vehicle strike, it is important that it is reported, the authorities can't act if people don't come forward,” she said

If fortunate to sight an animal be mindful of your actions and don't be responsible for a dingo death.