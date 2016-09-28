27°
News

Fresh bid for market in Cooroy

Peter Gardiner | 28th Sep 2016 8:18 AM
The Noosa Farmers markets are a model for the new Cooroy concept.
The Noosa Farmers markets are a model for the new Cooroy concept. Gail Forrer.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LOCAL businesses are being asked what theynthink about a new Cooroy farmers and artisans market preparing to start up.

The Cooroy Chamber of Commerce has been asked to provide a letternof support for a proposed markets to be held opposite the library on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month from next February.

The chamber wants feedback before October 1 so its executive can discuss a formal response at its next executive meeting.

Organisers, the Cooroy Farmers and Artisan Market, said the timing of these events were the opposite weekends to the Pomona markets andwould run from 6am-12pm.

A three-month trial is planned with the aim to make the markets a permanent addition.

The markets will be based on the popular Noosa Farmer's Market with an artistic twist.

Market stalls must have local produce sourced from a grower/primary producer and not obtained through a central market.

Preference will be given to local producers from Noosa, Cooloola and Sunshine Coast.

"If there is a Noosa onion grower they will have preference over a grower from Caboolture,” organisers say.

As well value-added products will be encouraged such as sauces or pickles made from local produce.

There will be bric-a-brac such as second-hand and old tools and equipment, plants; and collectables similar to Yandina markets but with an exclusion to second-hand clothing stalls.

"At each market we will provide a stall space free of charge for a community group to utilise as a fundraiser,” organisers say.

The aim is to "support local growers and artists and highlight the diversity of produce and talent in our region” while showcasing the township of Cooroy.

The markets, would "bring people into town”.

For more information, visit cooroymarket.com.au.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
MISSING: Have you seen this girl?

MISSING: Have you seen this girl?

LATEST: A 17-YEAR-OLD girl has been reported missing from Noosa has been found safe and well.

Travellers take advantage of 'free camping' spot

A van parked at Noosa Junction bowls club.

Empty bowls club has become free camping spot out of council control

Waving the way to better mental health

STRONG: Noosa OneWave group would love to see more people join their supportive community.

ONE wave, one conversation, one hug is all it takes - to save a life

Fresh bid for market in Cooroy

The Noosa Farmers markets are a model for the new Cooroy concept.

Cooroy markets pitch

Local Partners

Fresh bid for market in Cooroy

Cooroy markets pitch to local business

MP and Mayor tuck into 'meaty issues'

Noosa MP Glen Elmes and Mayor Tony Wellington.

Noosa MP and Mayor's tasty meeting

Be fabulous with the Queens this long weekend

QUEEN BEE: Melony Brests brings you an evening of razzling, dazzling fabulousness this long weekend at the Noosa Arts Theatre.

Join local icon Melony Brests for a fabulous show this long weekend

Peregian littlies have big hearts for the homeless

HELPERS: C and K Peregian Springs Kindergarten pupils started a donation basket for the homeless. Archie is pictured here with a recreation of Orange Sky Laundry.

Peregian Springs kindy kids start a donation basket for the homeless

Noosa surf lifesaver dives in to graduate position

TOP JOB: James Ghent has landed a graduate position with Arup.

USC student lands position with top engineering firm.

Looking out for our beach hatchlings

A loggerhead turtle hatchling at Sunshine Beach.

Noosa turtle carers

Capturing our Noosa from high

NEW LOOK: Local photographer Dave Gleeson's work can be seen on a Melbourne tram.

Dave Gleeson's freelance photography has taken off

Big plans for our region

TEAM MEETING: MP Andrew Wallace, MP Llew O'Brien, Senator Fiona Nash, Mayor Tony Wellington and MP Ted O'Brien.

The Coast's top ten projects were being showcased to the Minister

10 unexpected school holiday events to get in to

FAMILY FAVOURITE: A scene from the animated movie Zootopia, which will screen as part of Movie Night Under The Stars.

Don't let the holiday's end without getting along to one of these

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

MOVIE REVIEW: Storks delivers family fun

ANIMATION can be hit or miss but when it hits, it hits hard. The funny jokes are really funny; the sweet moments are really heartfelt.

Nick 'the snake' to call the shots on Survivor jury

Australian Survivor contestant Nick Iadanza.

LATEST evictee is out of the game but will still have a say.

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Exceptional Lifestyle Acreage

Woombye 4559

House 5 3 4 Offers over...

This luxury contemporary pavilion-styled acreage home is a dream come true with its picturesque natural bush outlook, light-filled interiors and spacious, modern...

Buderim Mountain Acreage with Tennis Court

47 Orme Road, Buderim 4556

House 5 2 2 Auction

Spectacular North facing ocean views to Mudjimba Island, and beyond flood into virtually every room. Acclaimed Noosa architect Ken Robinson has not only optimised...

Affordable Family Living in the Meadows

12 Serenella Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 $565,000

Offering outstanding accommodation in an ideal 'Buderim Meadows' setting, this stylish and beautifully presented home is ready to move in and enjoy the benefits...

Kawana Island + this quaint home is perfect for a coastal lifestyle!

11 Zante Lane, Parrearra 4575

House 3 2 1 $499,000

This neat and tidy lowset home is perfectly positioned in a quiet neighbourhood of prestige waterfront homes yet minutes walk to the local store, restaurant...

Expansive Family Living, Resort-Style Setting!

6 Christine Court, Mooloolaba 4557

House 5 3 2 Offers From...

Move the Family to Mooloolaba - Room for the Family + Granny! This executive style family home on a large 1059 m2 block at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a...

Ocean Viewsand#10003; Private Rooftopand#10003; 3 bedroomsand#10003; 2 Bathroomsand#10003; 2 Car Spacesand#10003;3 Balconiesand#10003;

29/31-33 Cotton Tree Parade, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 2 2 Auction 8 October...

If lifestyle and location is what you desire than look no further. Located on the fourth floor and with beautiful North Easterly ocean and river views this...

Contemporary Buderim Home with Ocean Views

16 Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 3 Auction 29 October...

If you are looking for privacy and seclusion on top of Buderim, then look no further then this stylish home exploding with charisma and a touch of country charm.

Character Home With A Modern Touch

22 Palana Court, Buderim 4556

House 3 1 1 $499,000

Nestled amongst the tall trees and tropical gardens, this unique home surrounded by beautiful wildlife gives you that 'back to nature' feel whilst still being...

14 Rare Lifestyle Acres

163 Windsor Road, Nambour 4560

Residential Land Build your dream home on this blank canvas and spread your wings. ... Auction 25...

Build your dream home on this blank canvas and spread your wings. Let the kids have that dog they have always wanted, a few chooks or even a horse or two. With...

Space... Tick, Style... Tick and Location... Tick

7 Jasper Street, Caloundra West 4551

House 4 2 2 $465,000

Offering a great combination of space, style and location, 7 Jasper Street in the Bells Reach Estate is a spacious single level surprise. It's full of light, air...

6 top tips for getting approved for a rental property

Follow these top tips to better your chances.

Real estate agent shares what you can do to get approved to rent

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.