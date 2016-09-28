Fresh bid for market in Cooroy

The Noosa Farmers markets are a model for the new Cooroy concept.

LOCAL businesses are being asked what theynthink about a new Cooroy farmers and artisans market preparing to start up.

The Cooroy Chamber of Commerce has been asked to provide a letternof support for a proposed markets to be held opposite the library on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of every month from next February.

The chamber wants feedback before October 1 so its executive can discuss a formal response at its next executive meeting.

Organisers, the Cooroy Farmers and Artisan Market, said the timing of these events were the opposite weekends to the Pomona markets andwould run from 6am-12pm.

A three-month trial is planned with the aim to make the markets a permanent addition.

The markets will be based on the popular Noosa Farmer's Market with an artistic twist.

Market stalls must have local produce sourced from a grower/primary producer and not obtained through a central market.

Preference will be given to local producers from Noosa, Cooloola and Sunshine Coast.

"If there is a Noosa onion grower they will have preference over a grower from Caboolture,” organisers say.

As well value-added products will be encouraged such as sauces or pickles made from local produce.

There will be bric-a-brac such as second-hand and old tools and equipment, plants; and collectables similar to Yandina markets but with an exclusion to second-hand clothing stalls.

"At each market we will provide a stall space free of charge for a community group to utilise as a fundraiser,” organisers say.

The aim is to "support local growers and artists and highlight the diversity of produce and talent in our region” while showcasing the township of Cooroy.

The markets, would "bring people into town”.

For more information, visit cooroymarket.com.au.