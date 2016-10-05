Fresh fare, served in style

PERHAPS the pelicans have heard about the quality of the food at Noosa Boathouse prepared by undoubtedly one of Noosa's best chefs, Shane Bailey.

For as you enjoy your lunch or dinner at this popular waterfront establishment, a cheeky pod of pelicans swims past, gazing longingly inside.

Others perch on pilings in the water, carefully watching diners and obviously hoping a tasty morsel is thrown their way.

What would take their fancy?

The melt-in-the-mouth wild caught scallops served with a delicious sea urchin butter and sweet thin slices of apple and cress? Certainly one of my favourites.

Or possibly the grilled saltwater barramundi, with its perfectly crisped skin, served with Thai yellow curry sauce and Asian vegetables?

Chef Shane grows many of the fresh herbs and edible flowers in his own garden and always sources the best of fresh local ingredients for his dishes.

For seafood lovers, their famous three-tiered seafood tower is arguably the best in Noosa and the couple at an adjacent table were tucking in with sheer glee.

However, on this day I opted for the value of the four-course lunch shared feast: a starter, entrée, main and sweets for just $59 per person.

The scallops and barramundi are entrée and main dishes, joined by a Thai beef salad with nam jim, Noosa red tomatoes (so juicy and sweet), and tiny cucumber cubes and slow cooked beef cheek that melts in your mouth and is plated with a delicious tamarind dressing and Asian herbs.

They were preceded by the charcuterie plate which was a long and large selection of cured and smoked meats, olives, caper berries, chilli peppers and toasted bread.

At the other end, the dessert was one of my all-time favourite classics - a brulee, and to carry on the Asian theme this one is coconut and kaffir lime-infused and served with a refreshing lemon sorbet to balance the sweetness.

First-time diners to the Noosa Boathouse might come for the view but, like the pelicans, they return for the food.