Fundraising heats up at Noosa Civic

Justin Bygrave has been driving from town to town across Queensland selling firefighter calendars to raise money for charity.
In his three years selling calendars he's personally raised $100,000 for the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital Burns Unit, Mates4Mates recovery centres, and more recently, the RSPCA.
This week he's at the Noosa Civic selling calendars until Saturday, so make sure to say hello and pick one up.
The firefighter calendars raised $500,000 last year, and this year's goal is to donate $800,000 from calendar sales.
