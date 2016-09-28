Future for Cambodian kids shaped by Noosa gifts

The Cambodian school kids could do with some Noosa caring - and your old laptops.

FORMER Noosa councillor Vivien Griffin is looking for some home-grown compassion, along with computing power, to make a real learning difference for 16 Cambodian students.

Vivien wants Noosa to help them realise their education goals by donating used laptops.

"The students are enrolled at the free English school started by my sister in a village near the town of Kampot in south-eastern Cambodia,” Vivien said.

"The school is called the Bokor View English School (www.bveskp.org).

"The students are really committed to their studies, which they do in addition to their Cambodian schooling.”

Vivien said computer skills would be enormously valuable in a town where tourism was starting to grow.

"A job helps bring money back into their families, which are all very poor,” she said.

"I am travelling back to the school in December and plan to start computer lessons for the students.”

Phone Vivien on 0407116105 or email etherealcrew@gmail.com if you can help.