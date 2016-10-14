Gentle Andy Meek will be missed

BIG HEART: Dr Andy Meek was a self defence instructor and a dentist.

A NOOSA man has been remembered as kind, gentle and possessing a 'heart of gold'.

Noosaville dentist Dr Andy Meek passed away last weekend following a motorcycling incident in Imbil.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 10.30am on Sunday, October 9, in the Mary Valley, but Dr Meek could not be revived at the scene.

Dr Meek was an instructor at Noosa Combat Self Defence training school and was riding with his "best mate” and fellow Self Defence trainer Joe Dawe at the time of the incident.

Combat Self Defence founder Martin Day said Mr Dawe was with Dr Meek until he died.

"His best mate and fellow rider Joe Dawe was with him to the end,” Mr Day said.

Mr Day remembered Dr Meek as a kind-hearted and professional man.

"I first met Andy just over six years ago when he came along to train with us at Combat Self Defence at Noosa Leisure Centre along with his best mate and fellow second Dan Black Belt Joe Dawe.

"Andy was a big man not only in physique but also in his heart.

"Andy had a heart of gold and possessed drive, determination and professionalism in everything he did.

"Andy was a great instructor and role model for all of our students. He was always polite, respectful, and keen to further his skills.

"Our condolences go to his wife Gill, their families and friends.

"Going to miss him a lot.”

Colleague Dr Jeremy Norris described Dr Meek as a "fabulous person”.

"Andy was very loved,” Dr Norris said.

Members of the community are invited to attend Dr Meek's funeral this Saturday.

It will be held at 9am at Drysdale Funerals, 27 Butler St, Tewantin.