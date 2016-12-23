Given with heart of Sunshine for Salvos

SUNSHINE Beach State School in partnership with the Noosa Salvation Army hopes to bring a smile and some sunshine to the faces of some of our less fortunate local community members.

Every year Sunshine Beach State School asks the school community for donations of gifts for all ages to be placed under the school 'Sunshine Giving Tree'.

This year many gifts have been donated by learners and their families hoping to bring some joy to someone less-fortunate than themselves. These gifts are then collected and distributed to the neediest families in our local community by the Salvation Army.

A2017 student cultural leader, Hugh said: "I feel really good about helping someone else enjoy their Christmas time. Christmas time for me is about spending time with my family, giving presents and remembering that some people are less fortunate than we are. I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.”

Lieutenant David Sutcliffe from Noosa Salvation Army was said: 'It is through the generosity and kindness of others that enables us to do our jobs providing for the needy. Thank you so much for being involved.'

Deputy Principal, Tracy Blandford said: "Your gifts will brighten someone's day - someone you don't know and will most likely never know.”