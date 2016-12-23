28°
Glad you were here to share with Noosa

20th Dec 2016 8:12 AM
UNITED IDEALS: International students get together at the Noosa Botanical Gardens
UNITED IDEALS: International students get together at the Noosa Botanical Gardens Bob Lewis

A UNITED Nations of young learners has descended on Noosa Botanical Gardens as special guests of the Rotary Club of Cooroy.

The 34 international exchange students from around the world and from across our Queensland District 9600 were hosted to a end of year get together.

Andrew Aves, president of the Rotary Club of Cooroy said: "What a wonderful group of enthusiastic and charming young people. They are a credit to Australia and great ambassadors for their home countries.

"The exchange provides a unique opportunity for young Australians to experience at first hand the many cultures of a different country, a new way of life and in some instances another language.

"Often, the friendships they make will be life long and important in achieving the aims of the exchange; the building of goodwill and understanding between countries."

Morgan Biggar, a student who went to Sweden said: "My exchange to Sweden has been the best year of my life so far. It's been filled with challenges, growth and adventure.

" I've done things I've never thought possible; visiting a hotel made solely out of ice, hiking in the Alps, watching the northern lights dance and going to a lunch with the Australian ambassador.

"All of this was organised by Rotary. I've come a long way from my suburban house in Brisbane."

To live away from home for the 50 weeks duration of the exchange is a demanding yet rewarding experience. It is not always smooth sailing and requires a great strength of character, tolerance and an understanding of the acceptance of personal responsibility.

All students have received training which prepares them for their year of exchange. This training is provided in areas of public speaking, understanding cultural differences and getting on with people from different persuasions.

Exchange students are between the ages of 15 years and 18 years. Visit the Rotary Youth Exchange web site www.ryea.org.au.

