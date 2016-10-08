Goannas a gift for film winners

30°
8th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
'NIFF'TY AWARD: Noosa artist Ellen Appleby with the specially-designed awards for next month's Noosa International Film Festival.
'NIFF'TY AWARD: Noosa artist Ellen Appleby with the specially-designed awards for next month's Noosa International Film Festival. contributed

NOOSA ceramics artist Ellen Appleby has created a set of statuettes to be used as awards at next month's Noosa International Film Festival.

Eight caricature goannas have been carefully hand crafted and will be presented to the winning filmmakers of the Ecoflicks short film competition at the screening.

"When I was initially approached to consider this task it was quite a challenge,” Ellen said.

"As an artist, I create my own designs and the idea of trying to replicate the Ecoflicks symbol was a major shift to the way I work.”

When the Noosa Integrated Catchment Association decided to partner with the inaugural Noosa International Film Festival in 2016 it took the local environmental film festival Ecoflicks global.

Ecoflicks began in 2010 and has supported local filmmakers of all ages to tell important environmental stories in film.

Keeping the identity of Ecoflicks was important to the festival and NICA.

"It was many hours of refining the initial design and trialling different methods of firing and then replicating the process to complete the number required.

"They are all unique and seem to each have their own personality,” Ellen said.

NICA President Tony Haslam says celebrating and protecting the environment is more important now than ever.

"I am pleased that the Ecoflicks winners will receive a trophy that will remind them of our precious natural heritage.”

Ecoflicks screen on November 6 at 2pm.

Tickets are available at niff.com.au.

