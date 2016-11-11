Golfers to get back on course at Peregian Springs

A VICTORIAN golf course management company has been awarded the right to operate the Peregian Springs Golf Club for five years with an option for a further five years.

The course closed mid year after the golf club was forced into administration and then liquidation.

Golf Services Management Pty Ltd, which operates five golf courses in Victoria including Bay Views, Kingston Links, Ranfurlie, St Andrews Beach and Morack Golf Course and driving range, is expected to re-open the troubled course next month.

Details of a range of golfing options would be released by GSM as further information comes to hand with the website www.peregiangolf.com.au under construction and information sessions planned prior to opening.

Peregian Springs Golf Holdings Pty Ltd, 76% controlled by developer Aveo, owns the course and the club house. It said the announcement of an operator followed "an urgent but thorough process undertaken by the Board of Holdings to identify an experienced golf course operator and manager that has the necessary experience and resources to run and maintain Peregian Springs golf course as a sustainable high quality golf course”.

It is anticipated it will re-open in December after the clubhouse and pro shop undergo a refit and the course is brought out of maintenance mode and up to playing standard. The contents of the club house and pro shop as well as electric buggies were sold off as part of the liquidation.