Good Shepherd students take a final walk to remember

FINAL WALK: Good Shepherd College captains George Bourchier and Smanatha Johnson are high-fived during their Walk of Honour.

AFTER five years of anticipating this moment - the ticket to the outside world - these Good Shepherd Lutheran College Year 12 graduates were suddenly racked by thoughts of what comes next?

The exciting part of this big question was the thrill of the college's Walk of Honour, high-fiving all the lower graders, many who will be eagerly waiting their turn in the spotlight.

For college captains Samantha Johnson, George Bourchier along with Lachlan Deimel and Meg Gemmell, life was asking them to suddenly takes one of the biggest steps forward in their life.

And they felt a swirl of emotions, but mostly they are ready to go for it.

Samantha said: "It definitely feels bitter/sweet because we'll be leaving the college but we're also going to go out into the real world now.

"This is just a massive honour ... we've been waiting for this since grade eight when I've been watching the grade 12s graduate each year and it's finally come.

"It's going to feel very good, because we're going to go from the Preps all the way through to the grade 11s.”

Next year she is hopefully going to Griffith University to do sports science with a masters in physio.

George said: "It's good to feel part of a tradition. I feel very excited. I'll be leaving college shortly so there's a lot of anticipation about that ... also a bit sad to go.”

He is looking to do a business and commerce degree at Queensland University.

Lachlan said he joined the college in Year 11 and had great memories of the year formal.

"I think a lot of memories are going to be made this week as well,” he said before departing for the Gold Coast Schoolies.

"I'm moving to Canberra and studying genetics at the Australian National University.”

Meg said her fondest college memories was "here in Year 10 - the Googa, a month-long camp we go and just being part of the (college) community.

"I think that's one of the things we'll really miss, because we're a really tight group of kids and that's something we'll all enjoy.

She is aiming to go to UQ and studying sports and exercise science.

Lara Good, mother of college leaver Max Cubis said she felt "mixed emotions.”

"I'm very excited for them, very proud of them and sad that my baby's grown up. He's off to Canberra into the defence force to do engineering in January, so that's why I'm even more emotional."

She was in good company.