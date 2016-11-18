Grads dive in to the future

BIG SPLASH: Noosa District State High School students take part in the annual beach swim following their last day of high school.

DOZENS of students from Noosa District State High School washed away 12 years of school memories on Wednesday afternoon.

Year 12 students did the traditional rush to Noosa beach and felt the ocean against their skin as free young adults.

184 students graduated the school on Thursday night, and many will no doubt be a little tired this morning from the partying.

Noosa District State High School Year 12 students dive in to the ocean to mark the end of an era - their last day at school. Amber Macpherson

Sunshine Beach State High, Noosa Christian College, St Theresa's Catholic College and Good Shepherd Lutheran College are some of the local schools to send off senior students this week.

Many students will be looking forward to heading to Schoolies on Saturday, with the Gold Coast, Rainbow Beach and Airlie Beach popular options for shaking off more than a decade of studying.

Noosa District Year 12 students were given an education in road safety this week, with a lifelike re-enactment of a serious car crash unfolding before their eyes. STORY, P17

Stay safe, and the Noosa News says congratulations!