Grants help history buffs dig up past

Member of the Cooroy-Noosa Genealogical & Historical Research Group headquarters with Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

THEY are creating their own history in the making as the Cooroy-Noosa Genealogical & Historical Research Group prepares to move into their new purpose-built centre.

Formed in 1996, the group has been hard at work for the past 18 years raising funds to move out of the crowded Miva St building.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said work is finally set to start on the new home with the support of a $11,352 federal grant for bathrooms at centre.

"The new Cooroy-Noosa Heritage Centre will enable research on local family history, so people can find out more about their relatives and their connections to the community.

"The centre will also house a resource archive, as well as an extensive library of books, journals and other items of historical interest.

"This is a project that has been long in the making and I thank the Noosa Council for supplying the land and I commend the efforts of local volunteers, who worked so hard for so many years to realise this goal.

The centre will provide researchers with an extensive library of books, Australian and overseas records, journals, maps and indexes on CD and microfiche.

It has networked computers using the latest subscription sites on the internet and will have researchers on hand to assist al level of local inquiries.

The new building will be in Emerald St and the group is still busily fundraising.

Meanwhile, broadcasting on location for Noosa Community Radio has just received a $5160 boost. Thanks to the Australian Government's Stronger Communities Program the Noosa presenters will be able to get out and about with better equipment thanks to upgrade funding.

"Noosa Community Radio provides a great local service, keeping Noosa informed about. Noosa Community Radio carries approximately 16 outdoor broadcasts each year, assisting local groups, musicians, and artists, and promoting Noosa.