27°
News

Great way to go with flow of being safe

Peter Gardiner | 22nd Nov 2016 9:55 AM
WATER WISE: Ian McDonald of Noosa Heads SLSC supporters club checks out the water feature with Caitlyn, Maggie, Asha and Toby and kindy co-director Lisa Stanley.
WATER WISE: Ian McDonald of Noosa Heads SLSC supporters club checks out the water feature with Caitlyn, Maggie, Asha and Toby and kindy co-director Lisa Stanley. Peter Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH A flick of a switch one of Noosa's quiet achievers in teaching water safety sprung back into life after being out of action since April.

The gentle flow of the man-made creek running through the grounds of Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten looks an attractive add-on to this early learning centre.

But this water feature is a key player in helping kids stay safe around water and thanks to a $1500 community grant from the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Supporters Club, it is free-flowing again.

The funds went towards a new chlorinator and pump.

Kindy co-director Lisa Stanley thanked the supporters' club on behalf of the Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten.

She said as well as cooling off and playing in the shallow creek, which is turned off and dry when not in supervised use, this asset was "about water awareness, how to stay safe in waterways”.

"We use this resource to highlight the role of a lifesaver/lifeguard with the hope that one day they may themselves become a surf lifesaver,” Lisa said.

"Over the many years of the kindy's operation we have seen many of our children become lifesavers. The children were very excited to have it working again, just in time for the warmer weather.”

Supporters' club spokesman Ian McDonald said his group called for grants every year. Ian said his committee was delighted with this grant application which ticked all their criteria boxes.

"They teach the kids about water safety and the importance of lifesaving so this really fits right in.”

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Great way to go with flow of being safe

Great way to go with flow of being safe

Kindy learns water safety on tap from Noosa SLSC donation

Teacher gives up life's calling after freak Paris accident

WAY BACK: Former teacher Barbara Crameri is looking ahead after she was hit by a car.

Learning to look forward

What happened to this family's home?

FAMILY HOME: The adult osprey had built an impressive nest during their 15 years as parents.

A home that has stood the test of time has been destroyed

Ancient game no match for students

CHECK MATE: Noosaville State School students will compete in the school's annual chess competition.

Noosaville students to be crowned chess champions

Local Partners

Great way to go with flow of being safe

Kindy learns water safety on tap from Noosa SLSC donation

Wild weather ahead this summer: BOM

Generic hot weather photo.

BRACE yourself - it's going to be a cruel, cruel summer

Have your say on future projects at Nambour forum

Nambour Alliance will host an open community forum.

Nambour Alliance is set to host an open community forum.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

The mystery of the missing scarecrow

SCAREY STUFF: Winner of the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival artistic category - Pottering Around.

Scarecrow Fest entry so popular someone's believed to have nicked it

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose had instant reconnection with Jess Origliasso

Ruby Rose knew "the second she saw" Jess Origliasso again that she was in love with her.

Kanye West cancels rest of Saint Pablo tour

Sources have blamed exhaustion for Kanye's latest meltdown

Zoo denies Terri Irwin, Russell Crowe wedding rumours

Terri Irwin poses with a specimen of the tiny Leichhardteus terriirwinae spider, named after her.

Rumours have sprung up around Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe

Rufus in full Bloom ahead of regional tour

Aussie electronic outfit, Rufus are returning from the US for a regional Australian summer tour, taking in both the Sunshine Coast and Airlie Beach.

ARIA-nominated Rufus spread passion for electronic music on tour

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Harry Angus, known from Cat Empire, leads the street parade down the main drag of Mullumbimby to the Civic Hall as part of festivities for the Mullumb Music Festival. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

We live in a cynical, cynical world

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace is congratulated by his fellow contestants and judges.

MOAMA teen takes out title on his 17th birthday.

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

Beach House Feel Headland Appeal

1 Woyin Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

House 4 3 1 Auction on Site...

Get in before it's gone, homes like this don't come up often. Bring the outdoors inside in this renovated beach house, fresh and ready to move into this Alexandra...

$700,000 Will Buy This Today!!

18 Figbird Crescent, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 $700,000

Located in highly sought after Figbird Crescent, this elegant family home offers easy care relaxed living perfectly designed to embrace the Sunshine Coast...

Idyllic Lifestyle Retreat!

59 Hutton Road, Kiamba 4560

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Nestled away in an exclusive gated enclave is this easy care lifestyle home on a glorious 3360m2 block on the shores of Wappa Falls Damâ¦pure bliss, serene and...

OVERLOOKS BUSHLAND PERFECT LOCATION

5 Finney Court, Tewantin 4565

House 5 2 2 $665,000

The ultimate location, quiet cul de sac and totally private. This modern contemporary home ticks all the boxes for the larger family. Ideal for entertaining and...

ELEVATED VIEWS

10 Hideaway Court, Yandina Creek 4561

House 3 1 2 $595,000

Perfectly sited in an elevated north facing position with expansive views this quality built brick home enjoys a 40 metre frontage sited at the top of the block...

POSITION PLUS

28 St Andrews Drive, Tewantin 4565

House 3 2 1 $489,000

Rich in character and commanding an elevated position with two street frontage, this well maintained family residence holds immense potential for the purchaser.

Golden home and Golden location in Golden Beach

3 French Court, Golden Beach 4551

House 4 2 2 Buyer's in the...

- Nestled in a superb cul-de-sac position, Vendors are ready to move on - Features perfect indoor and outdoor entertaining overlooking in ground pool - Breezy open...

LARGE ELEVATED BLOCK, CLOSE TO SHOPS WITH AN INGROUND POOL

8 Armour Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 1 1 $425,000 +

** Open Saturday 10-10.30am ** Ed Hackenberg of Ray White Bli Bli is excited to offer this very neat home in the centre of Bli Bli. An affordable home on a large...

ENVIABLE LOCATION!

26 Butler Street, Tewantin 4565

House 5 2 2 $620,000

The living is easy in this impeccably presented home, moments away from the very popular Tewantin Golf Course, Primary school, Tewantin Village, the beautiful...

Classy, Elegant Family Home

1 Nevis Court, Kawana Waters 4575

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

Located on a fully fenced 619m2 block in Parrearra is this spacious 'one off' architecturally designed family home; complete with five bedrooms, two bathrooms...

Construction starts on $15m Ipswich aged care precinct

New Ipswich aged care facility starts taking shape today

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!