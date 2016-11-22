Great way to go with flow of being safe

WATER WISE: Ian McDonald of Noosa Heads SLSC supporters club checks out the water feature with Caitlyn, Maggie, Asha and Toby and kindy co-director Lisa Stanley.

WITH A flick of a switch one of Noosa's quiet achievers in teaching water safety sprung back into life after being out of action since April.

The gentle flow of the man-made creek running through the grounds of Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten looks an attractive add-on to this early learning centre.

But this water feature is a key player in helping kids stay safe around water and thanks to a $1500 community grant from the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Supporters Club, it is free-flowing again.

The funds went towards a new chlorinator and pump.

Kindy co-director Lisa Stanley thanked the supporters' club on behalf of the Peregian Beach Community Kindergarten.

She said as well as cooling off and playing in the shallow creek, which is turned off and dry when not in supervised use, this asset was "about water awareness, how to stay safe in waterways”.

"We use this resource to highlight the role of a lifesaver/lifeguard with the hope that one day they may themselves become a surf lifesaver,” Lisa said.

"Over the many years of the kindy's operation we have seen many of our children become lifesavers. The children were very excited to have it working again, just in time for the warmer weather.”

Supporters' club spokesman Ian McDonald said his group called for grants every year. Ian said his committee was delighted with this grant application which ticked all their criteria boxes.

"They teach the kids about water safety and the importance of lifesaving so this really fits right in.”