Green backlash to aged care bid

NO THANKS: Friends of Lake Weyba president Anita Brake is against a proposed aged care facility near the Noosa Civic.

FRIENDS of Lake Weyba are among 20 submissions raising concerns about a proposed 90-bed aged care facility on Noosa Civic land designated koala habitat.

FOLW said: "This land contributes to a significant wildlife habitat for the vulnerable koala.

"The site may also contain or influence surrounding habitat for other vulnerable and endangered species such as the wallum froglet. The site also provides part of a wildlife corridor for the movement of animals through the national park.”

FOLW also cites clearing concerns about the proposed Arcare facility.

The Noosa Community Biosphere Association objection said it was "aware of Noosa's aging population and the need to ensure that there are appropriate facilities in place.”

"The NCBA is strongly supportive of integrated aged care facilities adequately serviced by a variety of non private vehicle transport and located in suitable areas within the Noosa Shire.

"However, it is felt that this site is inappropriate and previous rejection by Noosa Council of a similar proposal for this site is a strong indicator that this development should not go ahead.”

Queensland Park

and Wildlife Service and Wildlife Queensland are "strongly opposed” to the aged care facility.

QPWS said the aged care residents would be at risk from bushfire smoke due to the service's required park burn-offs to maintain habitat.

The service said residents would have to be evacuated each time fires were detected in the park.

Wildlife Queensland has submitted to Noosa Council "the site would be valuable as an adjunct foraging and roosting area for many species, due to its boundary with the Noosa National Park.”

"The site is also designated as koala habitat, being within the koala development assessable area.

"We are pleased to see that, if the application is approved, an offset is proposed over the current shire business centre zoned land, to be changed to open space conservation, to compensate for the loss of koala food trees.”