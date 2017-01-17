31°
News

Green group calls for cap on Noosa daytrippers

Peter Gardiner
| 17th Jan 2017 7:42 AM
CAP PLAN: Holiday crowds flock to Noosa Main Beach - day tripping may face a limit.
CAP PLAN: Holiday crowds flock to Noosa Main Beach - day tripping may face a limit. Geoff Potter

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A CONSERVATION group says the welfare of locals is coming second during peak tourist season and has proposed capping the number of day visits to Noosa.

Noosa Parks Association president Dr Michael Gloster said seeking local support for a Noosa Council instigated day trip restrictions will be a high priority for his organisation.

"Increasingly the interests of Noosa's residents are being pushed to one side during day tripper peaks," Dr Gloster said.

"To make matters worse, given current trends, day tripper numbers could double over the next decade, and the peaks are becoming more frequent.

"The superb areas that attracted local residents to choose Noosa in the first place are becoming no go areas to residents because of day tripper overcrowding, the traffic gridlock they produce and the car parking spaces they devour."
 

Reader poll

Should there be cap on day trippers to Noosa during peak periods?

  • View Results


Dr Gloster said it was time for council to better protect Noosa residents' lifestyle and environment against the "ravages" of increasing day tripper peaks.

"We've already seen Hastings St become a virtual no-go area for locals," Dr Gloster said.

"NPA is extremely concerned that the village centres at Peregian Beach, Sunshine Beach, Noosaville foreshore, Tewantin, Boreen Point and Cooroy will one day end up the same way unless council acts decisively now.

"NPA believes the Tony Wellington-led Noosa Council must cap day tripper tourism numbers during peaks in the new town plan it is preparing, just as the Noel Playford led Noosa Councils of the 1990s capped resident population numbers when Noosa was facing huge development pressures."

He said it was the NPA which then successfully put Noosa's development and residential population cap on the public agenda in the 1980s and 1990s.

"Now in 2017 NPA is seeking community support in putting day tripper population capping on the public agenda.

"It's in the interests of Noosa's residents that the future of Noosa's tourism industry is based on quality, not quantity," he said.

Noosa News

Topics:  noosa noosa council noosa parks association

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Save our koalas with a signature

Save our koalas with a signature

The online petition hopes to stop the approval of a 90-bed aged-care facility on land near the Noosa Civic designated as koala habitat.

Everyone's loving new Eumundi lager

Chuck was thrilled to bring one of the first kegs to the Imperial Hotel to try.

Deputy PM and locals try new Eumundi brew at private tasting

Noosa a top place to get work

Signs of better things

Satellite koala tracking to help concerted effort

WORTH SAVING: Noosa Council and local researchers are pulling out all stops to track and save local koalas.

Noosa serious about saving koalas

Local Partners

Save our koalas with a signature

The online petition hopes to stop the approval of a 90-bed aged-care facility on land near the Noosa Civic designated as koala habitat.

Green group calls for cap on Noosa daytrippers

CAP PLAN: Holiday crowds flock to Noosa Main Beach - day tripping may face a limit.

Residents interests 'pushed to one side' during peak season

Lanza Sings Again recreates tenor's musical memories

The Lanza Sings Again cast: (from top) Chris McKenna, Alison Jones and Roy Best.

Relive the musical memories of tenor Mario Lanza in new show

Feel grapes quish between your toes at Stomp 2017

The Flame Hill Grape Stomp is fun for all ages.

Flame Hill Vineyard at Montville has announced the Stomp 2017 date

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Lanza Sings Again recreates tenor's musical memories

The Lanza Sings Again cast: (from top) Chris McKenna, Alison Jones and Roy Best.

Relive the musical memories of tenor Mario Lanza in new show

Feel grapes quish between your toes at Stomp 2017

The Flame Hill Grape Stomp is fun for all ages.

Flame Hill Vineyard at Montville has announced the Stomp 2017 date

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Sarah Harris: Here’s what Amber Sherlock should’ve done

Studio 10 and Shark Tank presenter Sarah Harris.

STUDIO 10 host says Sherlock could’ve avoided the subsequent uproar.

Amber Heard 'smitten' with Elon Musk

Amber Heard

ACTRESS is reportedly excited about going public with new boyfriend

MODERN INTRIGUE

42 Harlow Crescent, Tewantin 4565

House 4 3 2 $775,000

The living is easy in this impeccably presented home, offering a winning combination of classic appeal, privacy and designer living. Contemporary elegance is...

POSITION, PRIVACY &amp; CHARM

30 Waratah Close, Tewantin 4565

House 4 3 2 $569,000

Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in a popular pocket of Tewantin this refurbished character home will delight even the most discerning buyer. Set over two levels...

TRANQUIL BUSH SETTING

168 Carriage Way, Cooroibah 4565

House 3 2 5 $749,000

What a Find! This Architect designed Queensland style home has been purpose built for the climate to enjoy the peace and quiet of the bush. The home will appeal...

LARGE WATERFRONT HOME WITH GENUINE DUAL LIVING POTENTIAL

74 Lamerough Parade, Golden Beach 4551

House 5 3 2 P.O.A.

- The home is bordered by a 20m Lake Magellan frontage - Comprising of five large bright and airy bedrooms with views - Serviced by three bathrooms including an...

Spotlight On Value

1/34 Bushlands Drive, Noosaville 4566

Unit 3 2 1 $379,000

Appealing and affordable, this well located corner duplex is value packed for the discerning buyer. An open plan spacious living area, 3 bedrooms - the air...

EXCELLENCE IN DESIGN - OLD TEWANTIN

106 Butler Street, Tewantin 4565

House 4 2 2 $749,000

Design is everything when it comes to comfort, and this beautiful home is a clear winner. Immerse yourself in the luxury of spacious living areas which encompass...

SPECTACULAR CANAL VIEWS

11 Shorehaven Drive, Noosaville 4566

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Enter this well maintained and presented property and you are immediately met with fresh open living spaces and an expansive view of 2 reaches of the Noosa Waters...

AFFORDABLE LIVING IN OLD TEWANTIN

22/159 Moorindil Street, Tewantin 4565

House 3 1 1 $349,000

Awash with light, this value packed free standing villa is a real surprise package! Tiled and air conditioned living styled in a neutral palette, plus a...

LIVING ON A GRAND SCALE

23 Tingara Court, Tewantin 4565

House 3 2 2 $599,000

Poised on an impressive 1606sqm parcel of land, and with room for the addition of sheds plus great side access, this well looked after property is at entry buying...

Waterfront in Mooloolah

319 Connection Road, Mooloolah Valley 4553

House 3 2 2 $675,000

There are not many homes that have direct access to the Ewan Maddock dam and even fewer that have direct and unobstructed views across it either. This property is...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

Hundreds of open homes on the Coast this weekend

The late Cliff Hargreaves' house at Currimundi is up for sale for the first time since 1968.

It's the time to sell, and a great weekend for stickybeaking.

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!