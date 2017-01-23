29°
Greens Senator Larissa Waters to endorse Joe Shlegeris

23rd Jan 2017 5:22 PM
Larissa Waters and Joe Shlegeris.
Larissa Waters and Joe Shlegeris.

GREENS Senator Larissa Waters will endorse the candidacy of Joe Shlegeris for the Queensland state seat of Noosa at the official campaign launch in Noosa on Wednesday.

The event will commence at 11am, at The J in Noosa Junction.

Senator Waters is a Greens Senator from Queensland and Deputy Leader of the Australian Greens.

Senator Waters argues strongly against wasting state and federal money supporting coal mines and the damage they do to the Great Barrier Reef.

She is expecting to give birth to her second child in February so this will be one of her last public appearances for a while.

Mr Shlegeris said his campaign was focused on a number of local issues, with an intense focus on health care.

He encouraged young families and older citizens to attend the campaign launch.

He said nearby toilets, an intermission and organised transport would help to facilitate people wishing to attend.

"The toilets are handy and will have a quick pause a half-hour in for an easy exit for those whose kids can't last,” Mr Shlegeris said.

"Older citizens are warmly invited.

"We'll do our best to organise transport for those who might have difficulty.”

Noosa News

Topics:  campaign greens joe shlegeris larissa waters noosa state election the j

