Greens vote to see who stands in Noosa

HIGH profile Noosa and hinterland spokesman for the Greens Joe Shlegeris is being challenged for preselection in the state seat of Noosa by Aaron White.

Mr White stood for the party at this year's council elections.

Greens members enrolled in Noosa, seen by party officials as very winnable after a two-party preferred swing of 16.8% at the 2015 election contested by Mr Shlegeris, will vote Saturday in a regulated ballot controlled by a returning officer.

Greens Noosa and Wide Bay branch convenor Steve Haines said they were two excellent candidates for an "active seat” - one of six in Queensland where the Greens consistently polled more than 15%.

Mr Shlegeris at the last poll ran a strong campaign, securing 21.4% of the primary vote with a swing of 5.9% to outpoll Labor and, after preferences, finish with 41.4% of the vote behind the LNP's Glen Elmes.

"It (the preselection vote) will give cause for members to think,” Mr Haines said.

"They've seen the campaigns of both candidates, so it will be their chance to choose. They've both got solid track records.”

The Greens are quietly confident with the right candidate they can defeat Mr Elmes at the next election.

"From a two-party preferred perspective, it's not a huge jump we have to make,” Mr Haines said.

"We got a significant growth here in Noosa - particularly in Peregian Springs.

"We got I think a 9% growth in the vote for the Greens (there).”

Mr Shlegeris said he was pleased that the strength of the Greens locally had attracted two candidates for members to choose from. He said during the last two state elections the Greens had established themselves as the leading opposition party against both major parties "who never put Noosa first in their dealings”.

"I've tried to point that out lately, the current local member is an unusual position and declines to use that position of enormous strength he occupies right nowbut he doesn't bother to use it,” Mr Shlegeris said.

He was referring to the ultra-tight numbers in State Parliament, where in the right circumstances one vote could sway a legislation vote outcome.

Mr White said it would be "interesting to go through the democratic process for the branch”.

"I think I would be a good representative, over the years I've had plenty to do with state planning issues as well as local planning issues as a submission writer for the party,” he said.

"I've certainly got a good handle on state issues. I did get a lot of good feedback after the council elections and there were plenty of people urging me to run for state.”

Mr White has also nominated for Greens preselection in Nicklin, held by Peter Wellington, which takes in Cooroy.