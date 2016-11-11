Have your say on our SEQ planning

HALL PLEA: Closed doors at the Cooroy Memorial Hall - and a pleas to save the hall.

COOROY residents will be able to have their say to the state bureaucrats when they visit Noosa to discuss the draft South East Queensland Regional Plan.

The Cooroy Area Residents Association is encouraging locals to view the regional plan proposals which are now open for public comment.

A community roadshow for Noosa will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 4pm-7pm at the Noosa Leisure Centre in Wallace Park.

"If you are interested in Noosa's future, come along and show your interest in the region's future," CARA president Rod Ritchie said.

Meanwhile CARA will hold its AGM the day before at 6pm on November 29 at the Cooroy Library, with all members invited to attend.

Part of the AGM agenda will be to elect the CARA management committee with nominations for four of the five management committee positions Mr Ritchie said the group would "welcome a new person on the committee”.

And for residents interested in the Cooroy Memorial Hall's future, Noosa Council will hold a community consultation session on Saturday, November 26 at at Cooroy State School hall at 9.30 am.

The council has agreed to accept trusteeship of the Deed of Grant in Trust (DOGIT) for the land occupied by the hall and the Cooroy RSL club.

Among the aims of the community feedback is to help decide a clear use or purpose for the land, the local community's ability to contribute to the repair, maintenance and management of the hall and potential adaptive reuses for the Hall.