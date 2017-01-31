32°
News

Help breathe life in to Body Art Festival

31st Jan 2017 10:13 AM
HELP WANTED: The Australian Body Art Festival organisers are appealing for support to aid the event's rebirth.
HELP WANTED: The Australian Body Art Festival organisers are appealing for support to aid the event's rebirth. Geoff Potter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Australian Body Art Festival organisers have turned to crowd-funding to raise funds for the necessary infrastructure to kickstart the festival at its new home in Cooroy.

They hope to raise at least $5000 to cover the costs of a marquee for artists to work in, as well as a stage, catwalk, sound and lighting.

The festival had been held at Eumundi for six years and after going into hiatus for a year or so, is being resurrected on April 8 and 9.

Driving force Danielle Taylor said: "We need a leg up to resurrect it and grow it back to previous glories where it can once again become a self-sustaining celebration.”

To donate, visit the chuffed crowd-funding page.

Artistic perks of various sizes have been lined up for donors.

A $10 donation earns a body art fridge magnet, $30 earns an eco-friendly tote bag, $20 buys a body art stubbie cooler, $50 earns a body art heat sensitive mug or calendar, and a $100 donation is rewarded with a body art tissue and VIP pass.

Noosa News

Topics:  body art body art festival cooroy eumundi

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Peregian parents proud of potential Oscar

Peregian parents proud of potential Oscar

The film their son Bentley Dean had co-directed on Vanuatu had made history as the first Australian film to be nominated for best foreign language film.

Which hospice op shop's which?

Members of the community are confused by which Tewantin op shop belongs to which hospice charity.

Katie Rose op shop next door to Sunshine Hospice op shop in Tewantin

Beckmans Rd ranked 4th worst

SLOW GOING: Traffic banks up along Beckmans Rd on a daily basis.

A 10-year report has slammed Beckmans Road

Fundraising heats up at Noosa Civic

Spunky Justin is at the Noosa Civic all week selling firefighter calendars to raise money for the Lady Cilento Burns Unit, Mates4Mates and the RSPCA.

Buy a charity firefighter calendar at the Noosa Civic this week.

Local Partners

Peregian parents proud of potential Oscar

The film their son Bentley Dean had co-directed on Vanuatu had made history as the first Australian film to be nominated for best foreign language film.

Help breathe life in to Body Art Festival

HELP WANTED: The Australian Body Art Festival organisers are appealing for support to aid the event's rebirth.

Australian Body Art Festival organisers need your help

Kings of Country Rock salute classic '70s anthems

Kings of Country Rock.

Country rock show show pays tribute to The Eagles and CCR

Barbershop chorus to run voice-coaching classes

The Sunshine Statesmen.

Your chance to try singing in harmony, barbershop-style

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Kings of Country Rock salute classic '70s anthems

Kings of Country Rock salute classic '70s anthems

KINGS of Country Rock give a musical salute to America's country rock legends, The Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival, in a two-hour stage spectacular.

Barbershop chorus to run voice-coaching classes

The Sunshine Statesmen.

Your chance to try singing in harmony, barbershop-style

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Lisa Curry's cheeky trick for skirting I'm A Celebrity rule

Lisa Curry arrives on the first day of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

OLYMPIAN'S fiance reveals what she took into the jungle.

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

A Warm Country Feel Home Awaits

9 Forsyth Place, Mooloolah Valley 4553

House 4 2 4 Auction

If at the end of the day you just like to get home and shut yourself away from the outside word, this property is for you. The long driveway with manicured lawns...

Not Ready for Retirement?

19 Creekside Drive, Sippy Downs 4556

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Happy living starts here at 19 Creekside Drive. This neat package meets all the requirements for a perfect low maintenance lifestyle. Refreshing in it's simplicity...

Charming Traditional Home with all the Modern Conveniences

36 Isabella Avenue, Nambour 4560

House 3 2 1 Auction

From the moment you turn down the wide leafy streets of Nambour Heights, you know that it is a location that you could see yourself living. When you reach the...

Ocean Views and More

21 Somerset Drive, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 $599,000

This three bedroom home on Buderim is quite the hidden gem. The front of the property is neatly tucked away behind established gardens whilst the back of the...

Waterfront in Mooloolah

319 Connection Road, Mooloolah Valley 4553

House 3 2 2 $675,000

There are not many homes that have direct access to the Ewan Maddock dam and even fewer that have direct and unobstructed views across it either. This property is...

Beautiful Family Home Certain to Impress

50 Monarch Place, Mons 4556

House 5 2 5 $1,050,000

This beautiful family home is certain to impress with high ceilings, numerous and generous living zones that open onto the leisurely alfresco entertainment spaces...

Motivated sellers, make an offer today

89/8 Starling Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 4 2 2 $399,000

This particular property in The Atrium' complex has to be the best value for money that the Buderim market has to offer today. Sophisticated, immaculate condition...

A Healthy Addition To Your Property Portfolio

87/8 Starling Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 2 $390,000

A fruitful investment at that, the current sellers have thoroughly enjoyed the returns from this property for a number of years but it's now time to move on and...

Feels New, Features and View

79 Plantation Rise Drive, Woombye 4559

House 4 2 2 $559,000

Built just a few years ago, this Brad MacLauchlan home with features a plenty boasts space, location and even a view. With high ceilings throughout, you will...

Sprawling Family Home - Dress Circle Acreage!

61-71 River Gum Drive, Diddillibah 4559

House 6 4 3 $920,000

This super-sized family home in Diddillibah's most desirable street offers expansive indoor and outdoor living on a 5568m2 block, with the added bonus of a second...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

Maleny will benefit from development site sale

The development block at Maleny that has been sold to Maleny IGA owner Rob Outridge.

A development site has sold, fronting on to Maleny shops and cafes.

Cafes, car wash, shops proposed for riverside Bli Bli

NEW FOR OLD: A two-storey development comprising car wash, cafes and shops has been proposed for this site at Bli Bli.

Central Bli Bli site to be redeveloped

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!