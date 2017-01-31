Help breathe life in to Body Art Festival

HELP WANTED: The Australian Body Art Festival organisers are appealing for support to aid the event's rebirth.

THE Australian Body Art Festival organisers have turned to crowd-funding to raise funds for the necessary infrastructure to kickstart the festival at its new home in Cooroy.

They hope to raise at least $5000 to cover the costs of a marquee for artists to work in, as well as a stage, catwalk, sound and lighting.

The festival had been held at Eumundi for six years and after going into hiatus for a year or so, is being resurrected on April 8 and 9.

Driving force Danielle Taylor said: "We need a leg up to resurrect it and grow it back to previous glories where it can once again become a self-sustaining celebration.”

To donate, visit the chuffed crowd-funding page.

Artistic perks of various sizes have been lined up for donors.

A $10 donation earns a body art fridge magnet, $30 earns an eco-friendly tote bag, $20 buys a body art stubbie cooler, $50 earns a body art heat sensitive mug or calendar, and a $100 donation is rewarded with a body art tissue and VIP pass.