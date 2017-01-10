Help our Paw friends

HELP NEEDED: Soquilichi Rescue Ranch is in need of your help.

THE festive season is all about giving and Soquilichi Rescue Ranch needs your help desperately."We probably have enough (supplies) for a week or a week and half left,” foster carer Renee Stiles said.

"The main thing we need is kitty litter - the recyclable kind preferably - and wood pallets they are really good and can be reused.”

They are also in need of blankets, dry dog and cat food, towels, cleaning products, bleaches, laundry powder, spray and wipes, paper towels, dog and cat biscuits and dog and cat carries and any free vet help including desexing would be of help.

During the Christmas period alone Noosa carer Alida Lindeman had 20 cats, including six kittens. Now down to 14. Alida said she was "going through the cat litter very quickly”.

"The number (across the Sunshine Coast) has sky- rocketed during the Christmas period probably extra 80,” Soquilichi Rescue Ranch president Miranda Wells said. There are about 40 cats and dogs in care in the Noosa area.

Renee Stiles said there was a big cluster of carers in the Noosa area but they are always looking for new carers.

At the moment Renee has two dogs, six kittens and a couple of cats at her property in Pomona. "Without donations we have to use other things like sawdust for kitty litter or the carer has to use their own money,” Renee said. "I spend a couple of hundred dollars a week.

"I have to empty 10 kitty litters a day and I spend time caring for them.

"We see a lot of dumping before Christmas. "An esky of kittens and a mother cat were dumped near Pomona and it was only because a passing rider heard the cry that they were found.

"The Noosa community is very generous and kind to animals and people. It's a community that keeps on giving.” The Ranch was formed to assist with saving animals from death row, as well as neglected, abused and unwanted pets. For information visit www.srr-pet- rescue.com.au. If you would like to drop off supplies you can do so at 1 John Street Tewantin and 3 Settlers Rise, Pomona any time just leave them covered.