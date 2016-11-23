Help out a family living here this Christmas

TREE OF LIFE: Tewantin Living Here Advantage owner Jo Pruss next to the Giving Tree, a drop off point for presents to the Salvation Army.

A TEWANTIN real estate company is helping to bring Christmas cheer to local families doing it tough this holiday season.

The staff at property management business Living Here Advantage have set up a giving tree outside its office, where the community can drop off presents to be passed on to the Salvation Army.

Living Here principal Jo Pruss said the initiative would make a difference to local families.

"The Salvation Army, it's not an organisation that you don't know where the money is going; you know it's going to someone here in Noosa," Ms Pruss said.

"People can be a bit oblivious here in Noosa to people that need help.

"You've got no idea when you'll need help.

"You might be okay now, but that could change, and that's when you need help from people like the Salvation Army."

Ms Pruss said the public could ring the Living Here office to discuss gift ideas.

"Gift cards are a good present for teenagers, and parents, because part of the joy of Christmas is choosing a present for your child," she said.

"Dad presents and teenage presents are often the presents that are neglected."

The Salvation Army has requested donated presents to be unwrapped.

The Giving Tree is located at 11/91 Poinciana Avenue, Tewantin.