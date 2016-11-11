Help sick children feel McHappier

Gary Binet of Noosa Maccas, pictured here with local Ironwoman champ Jordan Mercer is keen to see as many people do the mcHappy Day run.

NOOSA has a chance to help give the families of seriously ill children something to feel better about, when Noosaville McDonald's celebrates McHappy Day's 25th anniversary tomorrow.

By buying a Big Mac, a Helping Hand for $2, a pair of Ronald Socks for $3, or making a donation, you can help make a big difference in the treatment and care of those who rely on Ronald McDonald Houses.

"A Macca's run is ingrained in Aussie culture,” Noosa Macca's licensee Gary Binet said.

"Whether it's dropping into Macca's to pick up some burgers for your colleagues or going through the drive-through with a bunch of mates, it's a catch phrase most Aussies are familiar with.

"This Saturday you can make your Macca's run count, by getting together with some friends or family and supporting McHappy Day.

"There are a number of ways to support in McDonald's restaurants, from buying a Big Mac to making a donation.

"Every donation, large or small, has a positive effect on families faced with a child's serious illness.”

Ronald McDonald Houses are attached to major women's or children's hospitals and provide accommodation for families with a seriously ill child while they are receiving treatment.

The power of family closeness is a driving factor in the work of RMHC and this year's fundraising goal equates to providing around 28,000 nights for Australian families at one of the 16 Ronald McDonald Houses right across Australia.

Each Big Mac order will kick in $2 and hand and socks sales will go towards McHappy Day's $3.8 million fundraising target.