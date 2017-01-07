29°
Helping every dog have its day

Amber Macpherson | 7th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
GENEROUS: Keegan Roche and Alice Thorn with some of the donations, ready to be dropped off to the Sunshine Coast Animal Refuge.
GENEROUS: Keegan Roche and Alice Thorn with some of the donations, ready to be dropped off to the Sunshine Coast Animal Refuge.

A LOCAL student's wish to help every shelter animal feel special on Christmas Day came true, thanks to the generosity of the community.

Alice Thorn, from Peregian Beach, raised money and collected pet toys during December to donate to cats and dogs waiting for forever homes in two Sunshine Coast shelters.

After a month of fundraising and gathering donations, Alice ended up with hundreds of toys and goods to be donated to the Noosa RSPCA and the Tanawha Sunshine Coast Animal Refuge.

Alice said she was blown away by the support she received to help cheer up shelter animals.

"I am so overwhelmed by what we have achieved,” Alice said.

"It looks like every dog and cat (had) a Chrissy present to open this year.

"It makes me so happy and proud of every one of my friends and family who helped make this happen.”

Alice even spent time making animal toys, including some feather wands for cats and weaving rope toys with balls for dogs.

Being the owner of a shelter dog herself, Alice said she wanted to help out animals that may have been through a tough time.

"Having rescued a maturd aged dog, Penny, from the RSPCA, I know how loving and how truly deserving of love these animals really are,” Alice said.

"Some of these animals have been through horrendous circumstances,” she said.

"In a world of misery receiving a new toy would really brighten up their day.”

Topics:  adopt a pet christmas noosa rspca pets rspca shelter animals sunshine coast animal refuge

