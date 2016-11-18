High price for site vacancy

JUST how much does a vacant building cost the taxpayer?

In total the Noosa TAFE cost $88,900 from July 1 2014-January 31, 2016, according to figures provided to MP Glen Elmes by the Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath.

Just where the money has been spent on building maintenance might remain to be seen.

When Mr Elmes asked Yvette D'Ath about the operating costs of the TAFE, the minister said the site had an active alarm system and regular security checks as protective measures to deter vandalism and other criminal activity.

Despite the taxpayer dollars spent on campus security, vandalism is rampant throughout the campus. The question remains whether taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely.

Mr Elmes is waiting for a 2015-2016 financial year cost breakdown he asked for in a question on notice.