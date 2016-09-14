Holiday sailing program offers new skills

THREE special sailing programs are being offered at the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club during the September school holidays.

Three different programs, which follow the Australian Sailing (formerly Yachting Australia) structured courses, will be offered, all showcasing the art of sailing a dinghy on the Noosa River.

During the first week the kids from as young as six years old can enjoy a day or two, or the whole week program, sailing from 9am to 1pm each day.

The kids will sail in the Vagabond Fleet with an instructor aboard each boat and a safety boat will also be on the water.

Lunch and a morning tea snack is included and the cost is $55 per day.

This program starts Monday, September 19.

During week two (starting Monday, September 26) of the holidays there are two programs on offer.

The Tackers program is the national introduction program for children aged 6-12 years. Tackers is a five-day course and runs from 9am to 1pm each day and concludes with a sausage sizzle barbecue and certificate presentation on the Friday.

The program includes the Tackers Pack of a t-shirt, water bottle and cap plus a take home activity each day, lunch and morning tea for $365 (level 1, 2 and 3 are offered these holidays).

The regular holiday program will be in the larger Vagabond dinghies and runs from 10am to 4pm each day with lunch and afternoon tea for $75 per day.

If you would like the kids to learn a great life skill these holidays the sailing program is for you.

Bookings can be made at www.nyrc.com.au or by phoning the sailing office on 54407407.