Homeless hotel items looking for love

REDECORATE: The Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort is having a garage sale of old hotel equipment.

WOULD you like to recreate your home decor to look like a hotel suite?

The Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort will be hosting a garage sale next weekend, with lots of unnecessary hotel equipment up for grabs.

From 7am, October 8, the resort will be selling off guest room and lobby furniture, banquet chairs, catering equipment, artwork, crockery, beauty equipment and more.

No onsite parking is available, enter via the car park entrance by foot.

Collection of larger items can be made on the day.

The Sofitel has asked those interested to not contact the resort beforehand.

Just turn up on the day and give some old holiday paraphernalia a loving, forever home.

Sofitel Garage Sale

From 7am, Saturday, October 8

14-16 Hastings St,

Noosa Heads.