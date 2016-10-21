Hopes raised for course to reopen

NEW HOPE: The ladies of the now closed Peregian Springs Golf Club who want to be playing again may get their way.

PEREGIAN Springs Golf Course and clubhouse may re-open before Christmas with developer Aveo confirming it is working on a deal with a management company.

Golf Queensland, which has been in ongoing discussions with the company, has secured Golf Australia approval for an extension of former Peregian Golf Club members' official handicaps and insurance until December 16.

Peregian Springs Golf Club went into administration in July and then liquidation.

The club had leased the course and clubhouse from the Aveo dominated Peregian Springs Golf Holdings Pty Ltd.

The property was put into maintenance mode by Aveo with many former members being forced to other clubs including Noosa Springs and Maroochy River.

Emails sent to former members on Wednesday by Golf Queensland, signed by club support and development manager David Webber, said it has had ongoing communication with the owners of the course and club.

"The owners have advised us that they have recently undergone an extensive search to find a new operator for the facility,” the email said.

"This search has now concluded and they are finalising a solution for the operation of Peregian Springs Golf Course.

"Golf Queensland has spoken with Golf Australia and, as an announcement is due in the coming weeks, all Peregian Springs Golf Club members will have their official handicaps and player insurance extended until December 15, 2016.”

An Aveo spokesman said the company was confident it could finalise arrangements "very soon” and was working to that outcome.

Club member Bob Joubert welcomed the news but said speculation about the future of the golf course would continue until an official Aveo announcement was made that a management deal had been signed.