Hopes sunk on houseboat costs

Amber MacPherson | 1st Feb 2017 7:13 AM
SORRY SIGHT: The dilapidated houseboat Vika has been sitting on the Noosa River decaying for more than a year.
SORRY SIGHT: The dilapidated houseboat Vika has been sitting on the Noosa River decaying for more than a year. Amber Macpherson

THE removal of a crumbling houseboat on the Noosa River will cost taxpayers thousands of dollars after it was left to decay more than a year ago.

MP Glen Elmes inspected the dilapidated Vika yesterday morning and confirmed government waterway branch Maritime Safety Queensland would be footing the $16,500 bill to have the "eyesore" removed in the next couple of weeks.

"MSQ want it off the river and gone for all time," Mr Elmes said. "It goes to show the cost of irresponsible people putting these things on our river, and the public having to pick up the cost."

The expensive removal of the decrepit boat has encouraged Mr Elmes to put pressure on the State Government to give more control of Noosa waterways to the Noosa Council.

Who should pay for the removal of a sinking houseboat in the Noosa River?

"We want the state to work in partnership with the local community and the local council to put together strategies so that the community can have more control over the affairs of the river," Mr Elmes said.

"That includes the conditions under which people can enter the river, the number of boats and how long they stay, all of that. It's all about managing the place."

The houseboat has been decrepit and sinking into a sandbar for the past 18 months.

Queensland Police have tried contacting the owner, who is believed to be living in Victoria, to no avail.

The boat was declared derelict and had a notice placed on it before Christmas letting the owner know it would be removed and destroyed. MSQ are currently arranging to have the boat removed.

Topics:  houseboat maritime safety queensland noosa council noosa river

