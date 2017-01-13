Hopes that jobs to fly along to Noosa

JOBS ARRIVAL: The Coast's expanding airport is part of the regional jobs opportunities to include Noosa.

NOOSA is expected to piggyback off the $347 million Sunshine Coast Airport expansion and other key regional economic drivers.

The project is forecast by Sunshine Coast Council Mayor Mark Jamieson to inject $4.1 billion to the region's economy through to 2040 and many of the tourist dollars generated will touch down in Noosa.

The latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data shows the Sunshine Coast labour force region unemployment rate as 4.7% in September, compared to 5.6% nationally. That saw a 2% regional fall for the year.

The SCC said youth unemployment is also ahead of the curve at 9.8%, a major drop from 14.2% in November 2014 and well below the current 12.6% recorded for Australia. The Sunshine Coast Business Council employment report for March 2016 noted that the SC statistical region which includes Noosa, had the labour force participation rate for December 2015 at about state average at 63.7%.

"The labour force participation rate is significantly affected by the age structure of the population and the Sunshine Coast region's older age structure has a dampening impact on participation rates,” the SCBC said.

Noosa Council's own 2015 economic profile put the Noosa's unemployment based on the ABS 2014 figures at a touch above 7%.

"Unemployment in Noosa has been consistently higher than SEQ and the state.

"Maintaining a higher unemployment rate is not unusual for tourism areas that possess a high quality of life.

"For Noosa, much of the recent increase in unemployment is due not to jobs losses but to growth in the labour force.”

Sunshine Coast HRM Contracting and Consulting spokeswoman Sally Desch said: "High business confidence, development on the Coast and the ever-growing talent pool we have here is driving this positive trend.