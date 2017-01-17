31°
Hopes to have unit heritage listed before time runs out

Amber Macpherson | 17th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
The Hastings complex, January 2017.
The Hastings complex, January 2017.

LOCALS are hoping one of Noosa's character buildings will be spared redevelopment following an application for heritage listing.

Unit 17 of The Hastings accommodation is due to be knocked down and replaced by a modern townhouse this year. Filmmaker Franco Di Chiera, who owns the unit next door to unit 17, has sent an application to the Queensland Heritage Council to have unit 15 heritage listed before time runs out.

Award-winning architect Gabriel Poole designed the complex in 1982, hoping to complement the historical "village" feel of Noosa with the 25 units.

Sunshine Beach resident Bruce Walker, author of MrPoole's biography Space in Which the Soul Can Play, said he was appalled to learn of the unit's redevelopment.

"The Hastings is the last remaining complex at Main Beach that has not been redeveloped," Mr Walker said.

"It is highly significant and should be heritage listed."

 

CHARMERS: The Hastings complex in 1984, looking like a little village.
CHARMERS: The Hastings complex in 1984, looking like a little village.

Mr Walker said Mr Poole's impressive works should not be compromised, especially ones with historic value.

"Most of Gabriel's professional life was spent on the Sunshine Coast and there are many examples of his stunning architecture as it evolved," Mr Walker said.

"The Hastings complex is a unique part and formative plank of his development of prefabricated, low-cost architecture.

"It was designed and constructed in 1984, when Noosa still had that beautiful 'village' atmosphere.

"In 1984, having just been through a recession, the project was tight so Poole saw the solution to budgetary constraints by pursuing his innovations in the prefabricated system of lightweight building.

"The Hastings portrays this interest in lightweight buildings as elevated pavilions, in the traditional Queenslander style, the use of sensible and appropriate materials and structures in imaginative ways, and the search for a permeable, non-defensive architecture.

"This fitted in perfectly with the understated nature of Noosa at that time.

"Tragically, as the population has increased and the value of land and property has sky-rocketed, we are quickly losing this beautiful quality that made Noosa so unique."

 

The Hastings during construction, built with lightweight materials. Photos: contributed
The Hastings during construction, built with lightweight materials. Photos: contributed

Noosa Council planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle said the application for redevelopment was assessed by a town planner and it complied with the Noosa Plan.

The Hastings body corporate claims it sent out letters informing residents of the redevelopment and conducted a majority rules vote last year.

Mr Di Chiera said he didn't receive a letter and was absent for the vote.

Mr Poole did not wish to get involved, but he said he was disappointed to learn of the redevelopment of unit 15 and would have liked to have been consulted before the application was made.

