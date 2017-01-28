30°
How we can beat the rage, and win back our hot spots

Dr Michael Gloster, Noosa Parks Association | 27th Jan 2017 6:37 AM
Michael Gloster
Michael Gloster Geoff Potter

GRIDLOCK, with the frustration and road rage that accompany it, or sensible traffic and parking management - these are the Noosa Council's stark choices as south-east Queensland's population expands, and with it increased day tripper pressures on Noosa.

Choked by the consequences of its own charms, Noosa risks jeopardising its attractiveness, thereby diminishing property values and strangling business incomes. No one wants these outcomes.

Noosa tourism growth is among the strongest in the state, and over the Christmas and New Year holidays the popularity was obvious - with traffic choking and at times gridlocking many of Noosa's coastal hot spots.

In the year to March 2016 some 2.2 million tourists visited Noosa.

Of these visitors 1.3 million were day trippers, generated from a nearby regional population of 3.4 million people.

By 2041 the region's population will grow to six million.

By then 500,000 people (200,000 more than today) will live within a one-hour or so commute from Noosa, and another 700,000 will be within two or three hours' commute.

Day tripper numbers are already growing by more than 10% a year.

If Noosa Council fails to effectively manage increasing day tripper pressures coming our way, more gridlock in more places stretching from Peregian Beach to Boreen Point to the north and Cooroy to the west is inevitable.

With sensible planning and careful management of day tripper pressures, this can be avoided, and Noosa can remain among the best places in the world to live.

The lucrative overnight accommodation and related services sector of Noosa's local economy can continue to grow and prosper.

By remaining one of the most attractive places in the world to live in, or to pay to stay in, the financial value of the family home and investment properties, and family-owned businesses, will continue to appreciate.

In sharp contrast, if Noosa Council passively accepts ever increasing levels of day tripper numbers and tries to cater for them, Noosa will struggle to remain a world class place to live.

Already many residents, who once loved and enjoyed places like Noosa National Park, Main Beach and Noosa Spit now feel excluded because of day tripper-caused gridlock and car parking aggro.

Residents will increasingly find it harder and harder to get to more and more of Noosa's most desirable attractions, places like the Noosaville foreshore, the Noosa River, Noosa North Shore and Teewah Beach, and coastal village centres like Peregian Beach, Sunshine Beach, Tewantin and up to Boreen Point.

Noosa's lucrative top end position in the overnight accommodation and related services sector will become increasingly vulnerable, as one by one Noosa's most desirable attractions become day tripper circuses.

No prizes for predicting the effect on the financial value of the residents' family homes, investment properties, and businesses.

According to the NPA, the Noosa Council should:

1. Provide free car parking areas at the heart of all of Noosa's hot spots, and make them available only to residents and overnight guests

2. Restrict day tripper road access to Noosa's hotspots during peak periods. Residents and overnight guests must be able to drive to and from hot spots free of traffic jams, as must public buses

3. Provide, in partnership with the state, improved public transport to Noosa's hot spots. During peak periods, residents, overnight guests and day trippers must be able to park and ride to the hot spots.

4. Encourage day trippers to visit Noosa's hinterland, if this is what Noosa's hinterland communities want.

Learn to be bushfire ready

Learn to be bushfire ready

Actor John Hurt has died aged 77

