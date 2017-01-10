How you reacted to the Noosa car ban

MIXED reviews came from the community after hearing about a proposal to fix the Hastings St gridlock.

Last week, Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington floated the idea to ban cars from Hastings St, replacing traffic with shuttle buses, dedicated electric vehicle and bike lanes to solve the holiday bottleneck.

Some agreed, some had other suggestions, while others flatly refused to entertain the idea.

Moira Gibbens said banning cars and having free public transport was a good idea.

"Paid parking at Lions Park makes good money but encourages gridlock,” Moira said.

"Provide free hail and ride buses, ban cars for this holiday season.”

Local Lezlie Morley said the community should know when to avoid Hastings St.

"Its just holiday traffic, if you are a local you know when to go into Noosa and when not to,” she said.

"Every coastal tourist hub along the Australian coastline would be having the exact same traffic issues.”

Narelle Reid-Williams said paid parking would only encourage more cars.

"More car parks and more roads do not work. All over the world restrictions are placed on access to major tourist centres, so why not in Noosa or anywhere else on the Coast for that matter?”

Many argued more parking with a multi-storey car park was the answer.

Linda Tonkin Parker: "As a delivery driver to Hastings St I suggest you stop all vehicles from parking in Hastings St except for delivery vehicles. It's bloody horrendous trying too get parks any time of the year for us in our profession. Its not rocket science... build a multi-storey carpark to take all the visitors cars.”

Cameron Larry Tenardi said: "They should build a large multi-storey car park. Like an actually large one. Yes it'll be an eye sore but paint it and surround it with trees to kind of improve it, and build a few levels below ground.”

One commenter noted the never-ending cycle of the traffic congestion issue.

"Same old Noosa having the same old arguments it's been having for 30 years,” Jake Butler said.

In a reader poll, a majority agreed with banning cars from entering Noosa Heads:

63% of respondents said "yes, it's just not working as it is.”

21% said yes, but there would need to be much better public transport to make up for it; and

14% said Noosa Council needed to provide more parking.

Cr Wellington said permanent electric buses and increased motorised scooter use were among some of the solutions being workshopped by the council and consultants, with the community to have plenty of input into the future transport strategy.

Electric bikes are also an alternative community groups had shown plenty of support for.

In the short term, council would continue with its free park-and-ride holiday bus service.