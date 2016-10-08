30°
Hundreds set to Paddle in Pink

Michele Sternberg | 8th Oct 2016 3:56 PM
Paddle in Pink is being held on the Noosa River and hundreds are expected to participate.
Paddle in Pink is being held on the Noosa River and hundreds are expected to participate.

NOOSA'S Sandy Harding is looking forward to next Mother's Day - that day that marks 10 years of being cancer free.

In that time Sandy has bravely fought her own battle with breast cancer and is dedicated to helping others as the ambassador and chairwoman of the National Breast Cancer Foundation SCQ.

To help raise awareness and funds, Sandy will be one of hundreds paddling on the Noosa River for the annual Paddle in Pink fundraiser on Sunday, October 16.

"October is breast cancer awareness month and the Paddle in Pink is sure to become another Noosa tourist attraction,” said Sandy.

"Noosa is such a generous community ... it's affluent and it's also generous and we really appreciate the community support.

"Research costs a fortune but doing nothing costs more.”

The event, which only began last year, has already gained some big name sponsors, including BicSUP, Sofitel, Boardwalk Boats and Noosa Council.

"It's something different. There's a lot of fun runs and things based on land and we thought we would do something different that we have some expertise in,” said event organiser Lachlan Stevens of Boardwalk Boats.

"It's not about gaining profit for our business, it's about raising as much money as possible for breast cancer. One hundred percent of the money raised goes to NBCF and, as long as I'm involved, I will continue to run it that way.”

For Lachlan, it's personal.

"My grandmother died from breast cancer - she was a lovely lady - and I have had a few aunties who had breast cancer as well,” he said.

"Last year, in the event's first year we had about 200 participants. We are aiming for 400-500 this year - that's the goal.

"The NBCF goal is to have zero deaths by 2030 and we want to help them achieve that.”

Leading the field of pink will be three dragon boats filled with breast cancer survivors, beating the drums to keep the paddlers in time.

Overhead, The Ultimate Thrill Ride planes will have ribbons flying.

Spectators, on land and in the water, are welcome, as are donations on the day.

Boards can be hired for $10 a single and $15 a double and 100% of proceeds will be donated to the cause. Kayaks are also available.

The event starts at Boardwalk Boat Hire at the Sofitel boardwalk near the Noosa Ferry departure site.

Register your entry at paddleinpink.gofundraise .com.au.

