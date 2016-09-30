Illegal campers ejected from bowls club car park

LOCKED OUT: The gates have been fastened with new locks at the old bowls club car park.

TRAVELLERS have been moved on from the car park of the closed Noosa Bowls Club.

New locks and chains have since been placed on gates of the car park in a bid to keep illegal parkers from staying overnight.

Site owner Coles Queensland Property spokeswoman Kate Wicks said a call was made to local property managers once she was alerted to the problem on Friday afternoon.

"We have spoken with property managers (of the club),” Ms Wicks said.

"We have engaged security to patrol the space on a semi-regular basis. Obviously we're not going to be there 24/7, but they will be moving people on.

"They did a run through on Friday afternoon, and then they're going to do regular patrols overnight and continue patrolling and moving on offenders as needed.

"Hopefully that takes care of the problem.”

Plans for the future development of the bowls club are still uncertain.