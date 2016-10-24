24°
Important issues to be discussed at Noosa Indaba

24th Oct 2016 3:18 PM
SPEAK UP: Professor Andy Bridges from CQUniversity.
SPEAK UP: Professor Andy Bridges from CQUniversity.

THE Noosa community will come together to discuss social issues at Noosa CQUniversity on October 28.

Indaba will see United Synergies CEO Christopher John, Councillor Ingrid Jackson, and CQUniversity's Professor Andy Bridges speak on a number of social issues affecting the local region.

Indaba is a word from the language of the South African Zulu people meaning 'important assembly' and it has come to mean a gathering of a community's most important and influential individuals.

CQUniversity's Head of Noosa Campus Brett Langabeer said CQUniversity is committed to deep engagement with the local communities it serves, which is where this idea stemmed from.

"This Indaba event is a new concept for the university whereby in every region we work, will bring together local leaders to discuss and workshop issues that are important to the local area," Mr Langabeer said.

"The purpose of doing this is to actually bring about solutions and to develop new ideas and strategies to benefit communities.

"In Noosa we will be looking at the important social issues impacting the region, including health, accommodation, employment and service delivery.

"The Indaba is about starting a conversation at the local level in order to engage people in an open and honest dialogue."

Topics:  cqu cquniversity indaba noosa noosa cqu social issues

