Inflated heat beater is a cool idea

SUMMER NAC: The Noosa Aquatic Centre is the place to cool off in our forecast blast of hotter weather as these young holidaying kids well know.

THE heat is going to be on this weekend with a top of 33 forecast for tomorrow and a minimum of 23 after today's 31 degrees.

And for those not cooling off at the beach, there is a chance to stay chilled at the Noosa Aquatic Centre in Sunshine Beach.

One of Noosa's best outdoor assets is open daily in the school holidays from 12-3pm complete with on four inflatables which is a tonne of fun for families of all ages. These special treats on offer are age specific... fun for everyone.

Phone 54480288 for full information.