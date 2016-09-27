It's time to warm up the willow at Tewantin Noosa

THE first fixture matches for both the senior and junior Tewantin-Noosa Club's teams in the Sunshine Coast competition will begin on Saturday, October 1.

However on Saturday, September 24, the first two rounds of first grade 20/20 matches will be held at the Maroochydore Cricket Grounds.

In a warm-up match last Sunday the TNT 1st Grade team defeated the current Sunshine Coast Association 20/20 champions, Glass House Mountains Club.

Playing at Read Park, TNT compiled a very competitive score of 5 for 180 off their 20 overs. Top scorers were Stephen Shaw and captain Jarrod Officer who both registered 50 plus innings. Then the locals bowled out the opposition for 105. Best bowlers were Lachie Gunner with three wickets and Nick Bennett and Michael Perry with two each.

This season the club will be fielding teams in the fine senior grades, the first time this has happened for some years. The club has attracted many new players and these include English import Chris Whitworth, who arrives in Australia this week. Senior training is held at Read Park every Tuesday and Thursday afternoons (from 5.15pm).

The encouraging registrations of junior players will enable the club to have teams in all grades from Under 10s through to Under 16s. Junior fixtures begin on Saturday, October 1. Junior training is held each Tuesday and Thursdays at Read Park from 4pm. Inquiries regarding registrations can be directed to Jarrod Officer (seniors) on 0400 300 565 or Brett Lea (juniors) on 0458 995 661.