Jacobs looking for win over 'short' race

TOP FIELD: Peter Jacobs is just one of the world-class talents to tackle the Noosa Triathlon.

TRIATHLON: Noosa's Pete Jacobs is intent on getting back to the sort of form which saw him crowned ironman world champion in 2012.

The 34-year-old was the sport's leading star when he won the gruelling 3.8km swim, 180km ride, 42.2km run Hawaii Ironman at Kona, after three previous top-10 finishes.

He's since struggled to make a significant impact, citing "health issues, average training and not being consistent”.

But Jacobs has regrouped in 2016 and is poised for a big campaign in 2017.

"This year has been been better than the previous (few) years,” he said.

"Everything has been improved but it's going to take me another year to get back to the sort of form that can win me Hawaii,” he said.

And he expects to be a genuine threat again there.

"That's why I'm still in the sport, because I'm chasing another win there,” he said.

"If you're on the start line, you're aiming for the win and it's a very tough race to do if you're not going to get a win out of it.”'

Jacobs was set to compete into this year's edition of the world titles but a bout of the flu interrupted his training and he withdrew his entry.

"In hindsight, it's actually a really good thing,” he said.

He said it allowed him to focus more on the qualifying race and on next year's championship, when he should be better prepared.

He'll compete at the much shorter Olympic-distance Noosa Triathlon later this month before doing a world titles qualifier in Arizona next month.

While the 1.5km swim, 40km ride, 10km run is not his pet distance, he is eager to rub shoulders with some of the best athletes in that format.

And he's hopeful of a top-10 result. The iconic Noosa Triathlon will be contested by about 8000 competitors, as part of a four-day festival of events, totalling 12,000 participants.

The feature race will boast some Olympians. Amid the men's field, Ryan Bailie and Ryan Fisher are likely to start after competing at the Games this year. Bailie was 10th in Rio, seventh on the ITU points list.