Jason has the ride of his life

ONE lucky Noosa man got to have the ride of his life, thanks to the Endeavour Foundation.

Noosaville Endeavour Learning and Lifestyle attendee Jason Wellington has epilepsy, but that didn't stop him from going top speed along the Maroochy River on the back of a jetski late last month.

The Endeavour Foundation makes plans with members to achieve a goal for the year, and Jason was determined to give jetskiing a go.

Noosaville Endeavour support worker Jamie Lyons said Jason had a fantastic time tearing up the water with the jetski instructor.

"He absolutely loved it,” Jamie said.

"He'd been looking to do it for quite a few years, and it actually happened.

"It was just fantastic all round, just a brilliant experience for Jas.”

Jamie said Jason's parents were initially a little hesitant to see him take off on the water, but were thrilled to see Jason enjoying himself.

"Mum and dad were there. They were wondering how it would go, but they were delighted,” Jamie said.

"They saw how much he was enjoying it, they came around with the jetski really close to where they were standing, and they were waving to Jason.”

Endeavour has been bringing smiles to people with disabilities all year by helping to make their plans a reality.

"We've done quite a few this year. We've done stand up paddling, horse riding a couple of weeks ago, fishing,” Jamie said.

"There's so many things, it's that real recreational activity-focussed. It's such an active service.”

"It's great experience for our guys to achieve that, and to have connection between Endeavour and the community.

"It's a really good result all round.”