Jess Whoo breaks new ground as catwalk model

MODEL MATERIAL: Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

MONTY Thomas is a strong believer in being proud of who you are, and very soon he will offer the Sunshine Coast a taste of what it means to truly be yourself.

The Noosa hair stylist is set to shake up this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the first androgynous model to walk the runway in Queensland.

Monty will model as his drag queen character Jess Whoo, someone he's been performing as for many years.

"The way I got into drag was through high school - I used to make wearable art, and basically did the make-up and the hair,” Monty said.

"I'm just really creative, and that was the way of using my creativity and my creative elements in one.

"So drag is just really a creative outlet. It's just amplifying how I feel.

"I use my emotions to create how I feel on my body, so I create how I look using my art.”

In 2012, Monty won the Sunshine Coast Style Award, an award recognising the most stylish people on the Sunshine Coast as part of the SCFF.

This year Monty was approached by the Style Awards director to audition as a male model for the Fashion Festival.

"Jacinta Richmond is the director of the Style Awards, and the Sunshine Coast Fashion Week,” Monty said.

"She approached me and asked me if I could model as a male for the festival, if I wanted to audition for it.

"And I said, 'well there's more to me than just me'.

"I sent her a few images of what I can do with my drag, and she said, 'that's really impressive, let's have you as both genders in the show'.”

Although he's confident and comfortable in his own skin, growing up, others struggled to accept who he was and how he looked.

"Part of my bullying was because of my femininity and flamboyancy, especially when I was in primary school before kids knew what gay was,” Monty said.

"Because I have soft features, and I look pretty naturally, I was often called a girl.”

Throughout the torment of his school years, one thing Monty said he never wanted to do was change for others to simply fit in.

"One thing I'm very proud of, I don't know if I learnt it from anyone, but from a very young age I just had that innate sense of never change for anyone,” he said.

"I've always been myself. I was always bullied, but I never stopped being me.

"I couldn't go from one block to the other without someone saying something to me in high school.

"But that didn't stop me from going to the dance room, or the art class, making up a performance or making a pretty dress.

"I just did it anyways. That's something I'm really proud of.”

Monty said his drag persona Jess Whoo - a play on words of 'guess who' - is his way of taking the belittlement and turning it in to something beautiful.

"Drag actually helps me heal from my past, and I get to amplify who I really am because it's my art form,” he said.

"I don't even take any criticism from it, because it's so personal to me.

"I'm doing what I'm doing and there's no point criticising it because you can't.”

Monty is a firm believer in breaking down gender roles, but said he isn't trying to push a controversial agenda on to conservative minds.

"With my drag aesthetic, as much as I want to make a political statement, I'm still just trying to be me,” Monty said.

"Obviously I don't expect to be on the news, or to be famous, but I definitely hope I inspire someone to see what I do and understand me, and go, 'okay well he can be himself and do what he wants'.

"It doesn't have to inspire other people to do drag. Just embrace who they are, and embrace the level of masculinity or femininity they have within themselves.”

Monty said he's excited to debut as Queensland's first androgynous male model to walk a runway, and hopes to pursue a career as a public figure committed to breaking down gender roles and stereotypes.

"I do want a career out of it (modelling), I'm just not sure what direction I should take it,” Monty said.

"I almost want a career as a spokesperson... I call myself an anti-gender role advocate, a be yourself advocate.

"I'm noticing that there is a fresher wave coming through in Noosa.

"Until we start educating the next generation that you're not what a dictionary tells you to be, we won't see change.

"I'm not trying to offend anyone, or shove my ideas in people's faces.

"I'm just being me, and hopefully encouraging other people to be themselves.

"I'm not trying to be too controversial.

"I'm just trying to teach people that there's another way.”