Jetty plan marooned

A NOOSA councillor who moved to successfully deny a request by a private Everglades tour company that council apply to build a new 200m commercial jetty Elanda Point says all councillors " fully support eco-tourism in that area."

However Cr Jess Glasgow said council is the wrong agency to be asking as they do not own the state land and could not have a say in what happens there.

Award-winning Noosa Everglades tour operator the Discovery Group is looking to acquire and revamp the the Elanda Point Education Centre and Adventure Park at Lake Cootharaba.

A report to council said the company proposes to invest in new and existing infrastructure across the site and rejuvenate facilities to provide a range of modern, comfortable experiences.

The council report notes the Discovery Group has an agreement with the current lease holder of camp to purchase and transfer the existing lease with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service. Discovery has requested council's assistance because "it has received advice from state agencies that an application from a private entity is unlikely to be supported"

The jetty would be public but it would lease a section for commercial purposes to allow its vessels to moor at the jetty and pick up and drop off passengers for Everglades tours.

"It's a huge plus and council sees that and we all supported it," Cr Glasgow said.

"But they want the council to be an applicant for a state government facility."

Last Thursday night the council voted to refuse the request and "note that other state agencies may be more appropriate as the applicant."

Cr Glasgow backed the council staff assessment that the proposal has potential community and environmental benefits via a reduction in large, high-speed tourist boat traffic and reduced wash.

The Discovery Group believes its plans to revitalise the Elanda Point Education Centre and Adventure Park at Lake Cootharaba will provide a wilderness experience with facilities to include "glamping" accommodation.

Discovery managing director Wade Batty said the proposed improvements will provide a wilderness experience to "meet market expectations and aspirations and has the endorsement of local, regional and State agencies."

He said the existing facility caters for educational groups and independent campers offering a unique eco-experience catering for up to 1300 visitors at peak times.

It has been operating since the mid-1980's and has been a popular destination for holiday makers for over three decades.

"This is an exciting opportunity for the company," Mr Batty said.

"This property is steeped in local history.

"Combining this with our existing tour operations into the Cooloola National Park will only serve to enhance the delivery of class leading eco-tourism experiences."

The levels of improvement will include upgrading cabins, camp ablution blocks, central facilities and the introduction of eco style "glamping" accommodation.

Mr Batty has met with Kate Jones, the Minister for Education Tourism and Major Events, who supports the proposal.

He said the Discovery concept fits with the vision of the Queensland Ecotourism Plan which supports sustainable growth, whilst protecting the environment but delivers on new eco-tourism experiences.