Joy of giving makes kids' day

Santa's Noosa Men's Shed helper David 'Davo' Wilson and his 108 hand-made wooden toys for needy kids with Salvation Army "elf" Perky Toe-Bells.

NOOSA'S needy children will be soon receiving the 108 handmade gifts that David 'Davo' Wilson has lovingly crafted each Tuesday at the Noosa Men's Shed.

Davo's collection of planes, helicopters, wagons and more are destined to be distributed by the Noosa Salvation Army's helpers as part of the annual Christmas pack donations.

Salvos elf Perky Toe-Bells, who loves the wooden smell and feel of his toys, said Davo's simple but safe gifts remind her of Christmas.

Davo said this is "12 months work one morning a week”.

"Oh yeah, I get a kick out of it,” he said.

"I joined the men's shed and I don't need furniture so I thought, right, I'll make toys to give to the kids for Christmas.”