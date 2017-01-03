Joy through toys thanks to generous woodworkers

HELPERS: Noosa Community Support, the Cooroora Woodworkers and the Salvos have brought joy to needy kids.

CHRISTMAS may now be a dim memory for some but in the eyes of more than 100 excited Noosa children, the legacy of goodwill lives on in their special wooden presents.

Noosa Community Support teamed up with Cooroora Woodworkers Club and the Salvation Army to brighten the lives of local children who may have been destined to go without.

For the past five months, NCS clients have been busily assembling, sanding, painting and oiling more than 100 wooden toys, produced by Cooroora Woodworkers Club, while some even produced toys from scratch. The Salvation Army then distributed the toys to local children who were doing it tough.

NCS supervisor Geoff Brittain said the weekly workshops had proven incredibly popular and it was hoped to continue the initiative in 2017 with an additional weekly workshop.

"Our plan is to open the program up to the wider community, in addition to our NCS clients, as it has been so popular and so rewarding for those involved.”

Mr Brittain paid tribute to volunteer Steve McEwan who helped facilitate the workshop, bringing to the table a wealth of experience in the building industry.

"Steve is responsible for all the design and cutting out of the items we've produced,” he said.

"We have also made wheelbarrows and cradles and restored two rocking horses for Noosa Aquatic Centre's crèche area.

"This initiative has been three years in the making.”