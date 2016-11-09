Jump on board, and vote for our region

PEOPLE of Noosa, it's time to jump on board and make our mark on recreational history.

The Australian edition of the world's most popular board game, Monopoly, is about to undergo a facelift and locals have the opportunity to put the Sunshine Coast on the map.

Hasbro Australia has invited state and territory tourism offices to nominate five key locations and attractions to go up for the public vote, and the Sunshine Coast has made the cut.

Now it's our turn to vote for our region to make sure it's forever etched in cardboard.

Voting began last Tuesday, so jump on to www.monopolyaustralia.com.au to vote.

Only two or three destinations in each state or territory will make it onto the board and the final selection is being left entirely up to the Australian public.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson is urging locals to do their part to get the Sunshine Coast on the board.

"A Monopoly board featuring the best of Australia just wouldn't be complete without the Sunshine Coast," Cr Jamieson said.

"With our beautiful hinterland, highlighted by the world famous, heritage listed Glass House Mountains, our wonderful coastline and beaches, picturesque towns and villages and friendly residents, it's no wonder we have more people than ever coming here to live and visit. It's the most spectacular destination in the country."

Voters can support their hometown, and even vote for other locations and attractions around Australia.

The state or territory with the most amount of votes will secure the coveted dark blue Mayfair position.

The new edition of Australian Monopoly is due to be released in July 2017.