Junction pharmacy installs automatic defibrillator

A NOOSA Junction pharmacy has installed life-saving equipment that could dramatically increase the chances of someone surviving a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

Noosa Heads LiveLife Pharmacy installed an automatic external defibrillator, or AED, in the pharmacy last week.

LiveLife pharmacist Jason Sammut said he wanted to have the AED available in an emergency at times when nearby doctors' surgeries were shut.

"We're here full day Saturday, full day Sunday,” he said.

"Time's vital in these circumstances, so the quicker someone can get defibrillated if they're requiring it, the better it is.”

Mr Sammut said it was important to publicise the AED's location, which is 22 Sunshine Beach Rd, Noosa Junction - just next to Baker's Delight and opposite the cinema.

"It's inside the pharmacy, we've got signage,” he said.

"We'll also be delivering pamphlets around the Junction soon to let people know it's here.

"It's all voice activated, it directs you what to do. It's surprisingly easy to use.”

In the event of a person suffering a sudden cardiac arrest or heart attack, provided an AED is located nearby and used within the first three to five minutes, survival rates can increase from less than 5% to 70% or more.

LiveLife Noosa is open until 7pm weekdays, 6.30pm Saturdays and 6pm Sundays.